Οι Άγγλοι... παίρνουν την εκδίκησή τους από τον Κουρτουά (pics)

Ο Τιμπό Κουρτουά έφυγε από την Τσέλσι με την ελπίδα πως στη Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης θα ζήσει πολύ μεγαλύτερες στιγμές, όμως, μετά και την «πεντάρα» στο clasico, οι Άγγλοι βρήκαν ευκαιρία να πάρουν την εκδίκησή τους και να τον τρολάρουν για όσα έχει περάσει στην ισπανική πρωτεύουσα...

Από το... πρωινό ξύπνημα και το μπέρδεμα της ώρας με τα γκολ των «μπλαουγκράνα», στις... σκέψεις της NASA ν' αντικατασταθεί ο Κουρτουά από ρομπότ αλλά και τον... χαιρετισμό στον επόπτη.

Δείτε την καζούρα που έχει ξεκινήσει από την Κυριακή για τον Βέλγο πορτιέρε μέσω των social media:

