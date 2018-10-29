Οι Άγγλοι... παίρνουν την εκδίκησή τους από τον Κουρτουά (pics)

Από το... πρωινό ξύπνημα και το μπέρδεμα της ώρας με τα γκολ των «μπλαουγκράνα», στις... σκέψεις της NASA ν' αντικατασταθεί ο Κουρτουά από ρομπότ αλλά και τον... χαιρετισμό στον επόπτη.
Δείτε την καζούρα που έχει ξεκινήσει από την Κυριακή για τον Βέλγο πορτιέρε μέσω των social media:
Thibaut Courtois waking up this morning like pic.twitter.com/wll1TYVIoG
— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 29, 2018
Seems like Forbes is implying Thibaut Courtois could be replaced by a robot. #CFC #RMA #ElClasico https://t.co/TObYSsLqKD
— The Pride of London (@PrideOLondon) October 29, 2018
Was Courtois waving at the referee or calling for help ?#RMCF #CFC pic.twitter.com/qYcnWrj7dX
— Blue Champagne (@Iam_Seedorf) October 29, 2018
"I'm playing for a top team now. We have the best defenders in the world. Now, when I train with them every day, I can see why they are the best in the world" - Thibaut Courtois when he joined Madrid
And now his face reaction clearly explains how good the defense is pic.twitter.com/lf1zwgLLl8
— Nouman (@nomifooty) October 28, 2018