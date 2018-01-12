Ο Κουτίνιο πήρε γεύση από τον... μάγο Μέσι! (vid&pic)

«O Μέσι, είναι σπουδαίος. Είναι τιμή για μένα που θα παίξω δίπλα του» τόνισε ο Κουτίνιο στην παρουσίασή του! Ο Αργεντίνος και η παρέα του έδωσαν μια μικρή γεύση στον Βραζιλιάνο για το τι θα συναντήσει στο χορτάρι και ο ο τελευταίος έπαθε ένα μικρό σοκ... Το σκίτσο του Bleacher Report τα λέει όλα!

Today Messi showed another masterclass performance, scoring twice and with a beautiful assist to Alba. I can't believe people compare him to others. GOAT pic.twitter.com/8IwdvPbtER

— Blackshadow (@nnd0915) January 11, 2018