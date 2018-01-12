ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροLa LigaBarcelona
Ο Κουτίνιο πήρε γεύση από τον... μάγο Μέσι! (vid&pic)

Ο Κουτίνιο πήρε γεύση από τον... μάγο Μέσι! (vid&pic)

Ο Κουτίνιο τα είδα όλα στο ματς με την Θέλτα! Ο... μάγος Μέσι έδωσε παράσταση και τρέλανε τον Βραζιλιάνο!

Ο Κουτίνιο πήρε γεύση από τον... μάγο Μέσι! (vid&pic)

«O Μέσι, είναι σπουδαίος. Είναι τιμή για μένα που θα παίξω δίπλα του» τόνισε ο Κουτίνιο στην παρουσίασή του! Ο Αργεντίνος και η παρέα του έδωσαν μια μικρή γεύση στον Βραζιλιάνο για το τι θα συναντήσει στο χορτάρι και ο ο τελευταίος έπαθε ένα μικρό σοκ... Το σκίτσο του Bleacher Report τα λέει όλα!

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα
Τα... τυπικά για Λόπες
Superleague & Παναιτωλικός
12/01/18 19:00

Τα... τυπικά για Λόπες

Ο Βραζιλιάνος χαφ θα πρέπει να θεωρείται παρελθόν από τον Παναιτωλικό
0 Σχόλια
Η γενική απεργία δημιουργεί πρόβλημα και για τον κόσμο του Ολυμπιακού
Superleague
12/01/18 18:57

Η γενική απεργία δημιουργεί πρόβλημα και για τον κόσμο του Ολυμπιακού

Ο κόσμος του Ολυμπιακού περιμένει πως και πως να δει τον Κέβιν Μιραλάς στο πρωτάθλημα όμως το γενικό... μπλόκο και η απεργία στα Μ...
0 Σχόλια
Χάβος: Δέθηκα με τον Παναιτωλικό και εισέπραξα αγάπη!
Superleague & Παναιτωλικός
12/01/18 18:50

Χάβος: Δέθηκα με τον Παναιτωλικό και εισέπραξα αγάπη!

Το δικό του μεγάλο ευχαριστώ στην Παναιτωλική οικογένεια είπε μέσω της ιστοσελίδας του συλλόγου ο πρώην πλέον τεχνικός Μάκης Χάβος...
0 Σχόλια

Best of internet