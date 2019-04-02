ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροΠοδόσφαιρο: ΕυρώπηAjax

Ο Ντε Γιόνγκ δεν πιάνεται... ούτε με Πρωταπριλιάτικη φάρσα! (pic)

Ο Φρένκι Ντε Γιόνγκ βρήκε το αυτοκίνητό του τυλιγμένο με νάιλον έπειτα από φάρσα που ήθελαν να του κάνουν οι Μπλιντ και Βέλτμαν στο προπονητικό του Άγιαξ, ωστόσο, ο χαφ που ανήκει στη Μπαρτσελόνα, είχε... τρόπο να γυρίσει σπίτι του, με τη φάρσα να επιστρέφει μπούμερανγκ στους θύτες!

Ολοκληρώνοντας την προπόνηση της Δευτέρας στις εγκαταστάσεις του Αίαντα, ο Φρένκι Ντε Γιόνγκ πήγε στο πάρκινγκ για να πάρει το αυτοκίνητό του και να επιστρέψει στο σπίτι του, μόνο που κάτι τέτοιο ήταν... αδύνατο.

Οι Ντάλεϊ Μπλιντ και Ζοέλ Βέλτμαν είχαν τυλίξει με νάιλον το αυτοκίνητο του νεαρού χαφ για να του κάνουν Πρωταπριλιάτικη φάρσα, με τον Ολλανδό μέσο να μη... μασάει.

Πήρε τα κλειδιά από τη Mercedes ενός εκ των θυτών της πλάκας και επέστρεψε κύριος στο σπίτι του, αφήνοντας το δικό του αυτοκίνητο στο πάρκινγκ!

