Ο Ντε Γιόνγκ δεν πιάνεται... ούτε με Πρωταπριλιάτικη φάρσα! (pic)

Ολοκληρώνοντας την προπόνηση της Δευτέρας στις εγκαταστάσεις του Αίαντα, ο Φρένκι Ντε Γιόνγκ πήγε στο πάρκινγκ για να πάρει το αυτοκίνητό του και να επιστρέψει στο σπίτι του, μόνο που κάτι τέτοιο ήταν... αδύνατο.

Οι Ντάλεϊ Μπλιντ και Ζοέλ Βέλτμαν είχαν τυλίξει με νάιλον το αυτοκίνητο του νεαρού χαφ για να του κάνουν Πρωταπριλιάτικη φάρσα, με τον Ολλανδό μέσο να μη... μασάει.

Πήρε τα κλειδιά από τη Mercedes ενός εκ των θυτών της πλάκας και επέστρεψε κύριος στο σπίτι του, αφήνοντας το δικό του αυτοκίνητο στο πάρκινγκ!

Frenkie de Jong is untouchable in many ways. The Barça signing was victim of an April Fool by Daley Blind and Joël Veltman. They pasted FdJ's vehicle with plastic. Instead of just accepting is, De Jong grabbed the car keys of his teammate and drove home in another Mercedes. pic.twitter.com/W39k4wSRDl

Frenkie de Jong vs. PSV

Frenkie dominated the first half when the sides were 11v11 and then when Ajax went down to 10 he was often the only one trying to get Ajax going. It was his recovery and beautiful pass which set Neres free to win the all important penalty.

What a player. pic.twitter.com/74zGH78sI2

— Marc Geschwind (@MGesch13) March 31, 2019