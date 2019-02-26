ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροΠοδόσφαιρο: Ευρώπη
Ο Λένον διάδοχος του Ρότζερς στη Σέλτικ

H Σέλτικ αντέδρασε άμεσα στην αποχώρηση του Μπρένταν Ρότζερς και ανακοίνωσε την προσωρινή πρόσληψη του Νιλ Λένον.  

Ο Μπρένταν Ρότζερς άφησε τη Γλασκώβη για την Premier League, μιας και ανακοινώθηκε από τη Λέστερ. Η Σέλτικ δεν άργησε να βρει τον διάδοχο του 47χρονου τεχνικού και ανακοίνωσε την πρόσληψη του Νιλ Λένον.

