Ξύλο και 35.000 οπαδοί σε ματς 4ης κατηγορίας στη Ρουμανία! (vids)

Απίστευτο σκηνικό στη Ρουμανία, αφού στο ντέρμπι της 4ης κατηγορίας ανάμεσα στη Στεάουα και τη Ραπίντ οι φίλαθλοι ξεπέρασαν τις 35.000. Δεν έλειψαν τα επεισόδια...

Η Νάσιοναλ Αρένα υποδέχθηκε το ντέρμπι της 4ης κατηγορίας ανάμεσα στη Στεάουα με τη Ραπίντ (Β΄ ομάδες). Το ματς διεξήχθη στο συγκεκριμένο γήπεδο, αφού η δίψα των οπαδών ήταν τεράστια. Περισσότεροι από 35.000 βρέθηκαν στις εξέδρες, η ατμόσφαιρα ήταν καυτή, ωστόσο δεν έλειψαν τα επεισόδια. Μάλιστα, γονείς με παιδιά αποχώρησαν εσπευσμένα έπειτα τη χρήση δακρυγόνων.

 

