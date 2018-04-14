Ξύλο και 35.000 οπαδοί σε ματς 4ης κατηγορίας στη Ρουμανία! (vids)

Η Νάσιοναλ Αρένα υποδέχθηκε το ντέρμπι της 4ης κατηγορίας ανάμεσα στη Στεάουα με τη Ραπίντ (Β΄ ομάδες). Το ματς διεξήχθη στο συγκεκριμένο γήπεδο, αφού η δίψα των οπαδών ήταν τεράστια. Περισσότεροι από 35.000 βρέθηκαν στις εξέδρες, η ατμόσφαιρα ήταν καυτή, ωστόσο δεν έλειψαν τα επεισόδια. Μάλιστα, γονείς με παιδιά αποχώρησαν εσπευσμένα έπειτα τη χρήση δακρυγόνων.

That's what you don't want to see during football games. A child is evacuated after being affected by the gas used by the police... pic.twitter.com/94SNnsOe6j

— Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) April 14, 2018