Η εντυπωσιακή παρουσία 15.000 φίλων της Άιντραχτ στο «Μεάτσα» (vids)

Περίπου 15.000 κόσμος αφίχθη στο Μιλάνο για να στηρίξει τους «αετούς», οι 13.500 ήταν παρόντες στις κερκίδες των φιλοξενούμενων στο «Τζουσέπε Μεάτσα», το βράδυ της Πέμπτης.

Η Άιντραχτ, με το 1-0 χάρη σε γκολ του Γιόβιτς πανηγύρισαν την πρόκρισή τους στα προημιτελικά του Europa League, είναι η μοναδική γερμανική ομάδα που συνεχίζει στις ευρωπαϊκές διοργανώσεις για φέτος και ο κόσμος του συλλόγου γι' ακόμα μια φορά έδωσε ρεσιτάλ και κέρδισε σεβασμό...

A friend of mine, who’s an Inter supporter, sent me last night this video of 15,000 @eintracht_eng fans in the upper tiers of the San Siro stands celebrating their team’s European success. Unbelievable #SGE #UEL pic.twitter.com/atFVekTBdE

Eintracht Frankfurt have taken the expanded away end behind the goal, plus the quadrant, plus the top tier of the main stand. Officially 13,500 but at least 15,000 have travelled. #sge #intsge

pic.twitter.com/kdIWQKFySA

— Matt Ford (@matt_4d) March 14, 2019