Η εντυπωσιακή παρουσία 15.000 φίλων της Άιντραχτ στο «Μεάτσα» (vids)

Αφού πρώτα... ταρακούνησαν το κέντρο του Μιλάνου, οι οπαδοί της Άιντραχτ Φρανκφούρτης είχαν εντυπωσιακή παρουσία στις εξέδρες του «Τζουσέπε Μεάτσα», με την ομάδα τους να παίρνει τεράστια πρόκριση εις βάρος της Ίντερ.

Περίπου 15.000 κόσμος αφίχθη στο Μιλάνο για να στηρίξει τους «αετούς», οι 13.500 ήταν παρόντες στις κερκίδες των φιλοξενούμενων στο «Τζουσέπε Μεάτσα», το βράδυ της Πέμπτης.

Η Άιντραχτ, με το 1-0 χάρη σε γκολ του Γιόβιτς πανηγύρισαν την πρόκρισή τους στα προημιτελικά του Europa League, είναι η μοναδική γερμανική ομάδα που συνεχίζει στις ευρωπαϊκές διοργανώσεις για φέτος και ο κόσμος του συλλόγου γι' ακόμα μια φορά έδωσε ρεσιτάλ και κέρδισε σεβασμό...

