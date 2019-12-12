ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Μαρτίνς: «Φανταστική ομάδα που αξίζει τα καλύτερα» (pic)

Μαρτίνς: «Φανταστική ομάδα που αξίζει τα καλύτερα» (pic)

Μαρτίνς: «Φανταστική ομάδα που αξίζει τα καλύτερα» (pic)

Για φανταστική ομάδα που αξίζει τα καλύτερα έκανε λόγο ο Πέδρο Μαρτίνς με μήνυμά του στο twitter, με τον Πορτογάλο τεχνικός του Ολυμπιακού να αποθεώνει και τον κόσμο των «ερυθρολεύκων».

Ο Πέδρο Μαρτίνς έκανε τρία tweet, το ένα στα αγγλικά και τα υπόλοιπα δύο στα ελληνικά, όπου αποθέωσε την ομάδα του, αλλά και τον κόσμο του Ολυμπιακού. Αναλυτικά τα τιτιβίσματα του Πορτογάλου έχουν ως εξής: «1/ Great win tonight.We stayed focused and achieved the goal of making it to the Europa League. It was a great effort from this fantastic team that deserves all the best.I'd like to thank the amazing fans who were at the stadium and supported us from the beginning to the end.

2/ Σπουδαία νίκη απόψε. Μείναμε συγκεντρωμένοι και πετύχαμε το στόχο μας να προκριθούμε στο UEFA Europa League. Ήταν μία σπουδαία προσπάθεια απ' αυτή την φανταστική ομάδα που αξίζει τα καλύτερα.

3/ Θα ήθελα να ευχαριστήσω τους εκπληκτικούς φιλάθλους μας που βρέθηκαν στο γήπεδο και μας υποστήριξαν από την αρχή ως το τέλος».

 

