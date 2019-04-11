Άσλεϊ Γιανγκ: Πραγματοποίησε τη χειρότερη εμφάνιση στην ιστορία του Champions League (pics)

Μία νύχτα που θέλει να ξεχάσει ο Άσλεϊ Γιανγκ. Εχασε 32 φορές τη θέση, απέναντι στην Μπαρτσελόνα, κάτι που κανείς άλλος δεν κατάφερε.
Επίσης, είχε 11 μπαλιές (πάσες μεσαίας ή μεγάλης απόστασης) εκ των οποίων... ΚΑΜΙΑ δεν ήταν επιτυχής. Και μαντέψτε: Κανείς άλλος δεν... (α)πέτυχε κάτι παρόμοιο.
Επίσης: Κέρδισε... ΚΑΜΙΑ εναέρια μονομαχία και πέτυχε... ΚΑΜΙΑ ντρίμπλα!
Μάλλον, ο Σόλσκιερ θα πρέπει να σκεφτεί κάποιον άλλον στη θέση του Γιανγκ, για τη ρεβάνς του «Καμπ Νόου».
Ashley Young vs Barcelona last night was disgraceful:
Attempted 11 crosses and none of them found a United shirt
73.3% pass accuracy - lowest on team
0 dribbles completed
0 crosses completed
0 aerials duel won
Manchester United’s captain. pic.twitter.com/v8ncDaHCbi
— Devils of United (@DevilsOfUnited) April 11, 2019
Φυσικά, δεν έλειψε κι ο σχετικός σχολιασμός στο twitter για την αποκαρδιωτική εμφάνισή του.
Was that Ashley Young performance the worst individual display of recent times?
Struggling to think of any that top it.
— JoshGI (@JoshGI97) April 10, 2019
Scott McTominay has been absolute immense for Manchester United tonight.
Ashley Young has been the complete opposite. Worst performance we've seen in a Champions League quarter-final in a long time.
— Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) April 10, 2019
Ashley Young having one of the worst performances In the history of the champions league
— George Fenton (@_GeorgeFenton) April 10, 2019