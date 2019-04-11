ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροChampions League

Άσλεϊ Γιανγκ: Πραγματοποίησε τη χειρότερη εμφάνιση στην ιστορία του Champions League (pics)

Ο Άσλεϊ Γιανγκ, κόντρα στην Μπαρτσελόνα, πραγματοποίησε τη χειρότερη εμφάνιση παίκτη στο Champions League.

Μία νύχτα που θέλει να ξεχάσει ο Άσλεϊ Γιανγκ. Εχασε 32 φορές τη θέση, απέναντι στην Μπαρτσελόνα, κάτι που κανείς άλλος δεν κατάφερε.

Επίσης, είχε 11 μπαλιές (πάσες μεσαίας ή μεγάλης απόστασης) εκ των οποίων... ΚΑΜΙΑ δεν ήταν επιτυχής. Και μαντέψτε: Κανείς άλλος δεν... (α)πέτυχε κάτι παρόμοιο. 

Επίσης: Κέρδισε... ΚΑΜΙΑ εναέρια μονομαχία και πέτυχε... ΚΑΜΙΑ ντρίμπλα!

Μάλλον, ο Σόλσκιερ θα πρέπει να σκεφτεί κάποιον άλλον στη θέση του Γιανγκ, για τη ρεβάνς του «Καμπ Νόου».

Φυσικά, δεν έλειψε κι ο σχετικός σχολιασμός στο twitter για την αποκαρδιωτική εμφάνισή του.

