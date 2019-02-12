ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροChampions League
Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ - Παρί: Δυναμική άφιξη των Παριζιάνων (vid)

Δυναμική παρουσία των Παριζιάνων στο Μάντσεστερ με καπνογόνα και συνθήματα!

Οι οπαδοί της Παρί έκαναν δυναμική εμφάνιση στο Μάντσεστερ. Δεκάδες καπνογόνα από τους Παριζιάνους, οι οποίοι θα κάνουν τα πάντα για να στηρίξουν την ομάδα τους στο πιο σημαντικό φετινό ραντεβού. 

