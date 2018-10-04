Η εκπληκτική εμφάνιση του Μέσι κόντρα στην Τότεναμ (vid)

Ο Μέσι πέτυχε δύο γκολ στο Λονδίνο και έφτασε τα 5 στο Champions League ύστερα από δύο αγωνιστικές μετά το χατ-τρικ στην πρεμιέρα σε βάρος της PSV. Δείτε σε ένα video όλες τις ενέργειες του Αργεντινού μύθου, ο οποίος είναι πραγματικά απολαυστικός...

Lionel Messi vs. Tottenham. [@ol_nolib]

Forget the popularity contests, forget the shiny individual trophies, forget the artificial attempts to contrive an equilibrium that doesn't exist.

Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini will remain the greatest of all time. pic.twitter.com/IFPDOpufza

