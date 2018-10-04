Η εκπληκτική εμφάνιση του Μέσι κόντρα στην Τότεναμ (vid)

ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροChampions LeagueBarcelona
Ο Λιονέλ Μέσι θύμισε για ακόμα μια φορά γιατί είναι ένας από τους καλύτερους όλων των εποχών με φανταστική εμφάνιση με την Μπαρτσελόνα κόντρα στην Τότεναμ.

Ο Μέσι πέτυχε δύο γκολ στο Λονδίνο και έφτασε τα 5 στο Champions League ύστερα από δύο αγωνιστικές μετά το χατ-τρικ στην πρεμιέρα σε βάρος της PSV. Δείτε σε ένα video όλες τις ενέργειες του Αργεντινού μύθου, ο οποίος είναι πραγματικά απολαυστικός...

 

