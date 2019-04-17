Ντάνι Άλβες: Γκολάρα με τη Ναντ! (vid)

Απολαύστε την γκολάρα του Ντάνι Άλβες.
Dani Alves opens the scoring with an incredible strike! Textbook Top Bins goal #FCNPSG pic.twitter.com/e0mvtwXoaa
— GFFN Match Zone (@GFFNMatchZone) April 17, 2019/blockquote>
Ο Ντάνι Άλβες άνοιξε το σκορ στο ματς της Ναντ με την Παρί με γκολάρα με μακρινό σουτ.
