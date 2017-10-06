Το παγωμένο μπάνιο του Κορομηλά (vid)

Κλωναρίδης, Πατίτο και Αϊντάρεβιτς προκάλεσαν τον φροντιστή της ΑΕΚ να βουτήξει στο παγωμένο νερό και ο Νίκος Κορομηλάς δέχτηκε την πρόκληση.
Δείτε το βίντεο:
