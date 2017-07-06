Παπούτσια γεμάτα με διαμάντια για τον Κριστιάνο! (pics)

Ο Πορτογάλος σούπερ σταρ έλαβε τα παπούτσια από τον σχεδιαστή Ντάνιελ Τοκούνμπο, ο οποίος έβαλε όλη του τη μαεστρία για αυτό το ιδιαίτερο δώρο προς τον Κριστιάνο.
Τα δημιούργησε σε ένδειξη τιμής για την προσφορά του διεθνή αστέρα στο ποδόσφαιρο, ενώ φυσικά, τα διαμάντια είναι Swarovski.
Τα παπούτσια αυτά βρίσκονται πλέον στο μουσείο του Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο, στη Μαδέιρα...
