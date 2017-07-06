ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροLa LigaReal Madrid
Παπούτσια γεμάτα με διαμάντια για τον Κριστιάνο! (pics)

Με αυτά, ποτέ και κανείς δεν θα πρέπει να κλωτσήσει μπάλα. Δεν θα πρέπει καν να τα φορέσει, μη γίνει καμια «στραβή»! Ο Κριστιάνο, έχει πλέον στο μουσείο του, ένα ζευγάρι παπούτσια, γεμάτα με... διαμάντια!

Ο Πορτογάλος σούπερ σταρ έλαβε τα παπούτσια από τον σχεδιαστή Ντάνιελ Τοκούνμπο, ο οποίος έβαλε όλη του τη μαεστρία για αυτό το ιδιαίτερο δώρο προς τον Κριστιάνο.

Τα δημιούργησε σε ένδειξη τιμής για την προσφορά του διεθνή αστέρα στο ποδόσφαιρο, ενώ φυσικά, τα διαμάντια είναι Swarovski.

Τα παπούτσια αυτά βρίσκονται πλέον στο μουσείο του Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο, στη Μαδέιρα...

