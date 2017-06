Η «εκδίκηση» του Λουκάκου με τις κενές πινακίδες (vid)

Romelu Lukaku's unstoppable at 5-a-side too. pic.twitter.com/ltXXo9ePFJ

— Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) June 27, 2017

Romelu Lukaku makes sure to pick his 5-a-side pitch more wisely pic.twitter.com/96Iv1CleBO

— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) June 28, 2017