Παγκόσμια θλίψη για τον θάνατο του Τιοτέ (pics)

Ο ποδοσφαιρικός πλανήτης θρηνεί για τον απροσδόκητο χαμό του Τιοτέ. Το twitter «πλημμύρισε» μηνύματα θλίψης για τον Ιβοριανό, ενώ αρκετοί ποδοσφαιριστές είναι απαρηγόρητοι. Ο 30χρονος χαφ κατέρρευσε στην προπόνηση της ομάδας του και άφησε την τελευταία πνοή του στο νοσοκομείο. Συντετριμμένος ο Βενσάν Κομπανί, αλλά και οι Γκουτιέρες, Ντεμπά Μπα, Ντε Γιονγκ, Παπίς Σισέ, Τζιμπρίλ Σισέ, Σέι Γκίβεν είπαν το δικό τους «αντίο» στον Τιοτέ. Τον Ιβοριανό αποχαιρέτησαν και οι Νιούκαστλ, Αρσεναλ, Τσέλσι, Tότεναμ.
I am speechless and so incredibly sad. Cheick Tioté was one of the nicest and toughest teammates I have ever had. Rest in peace brother.
QEPD Tiote, lo lamento mucho lo de tu amigo @elgalgojonas, que triste noticia para el mundo futbolístico que se fue tan joven #fuerzafamilia pic.twitter.com/x1MGNYzIXM
Terrible news, R.I.P. Tiote. Always enjoyed sitting next to you in the dressing room my friend.
Goodnight brother, You will be missed. My heart goes out to his family. Gone too soon #RIPcheiktiote
Shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of Cheick Tioté, I pass on my condolences to his friends & family, way too young #ripcheickTiote
We'll never forget you, Cheick. pic.twitter.com/c8aO6EyW5w
The thoughts of everyone at Arsenal are with the loved ones of Cheick Tiote
May he rest in peace pic.twitter.com/zEo5FF5lcE
Rest in peace, Cheick Tioté - our condolences are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/F6FvoNkna1
Rest In Peace, Cheick Tioté, my condolences to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/ZDEXdG1rzt
