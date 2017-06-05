ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιρο
από

Παγκόσμια θλίψη για τον θάνατο του Τιοτέ (pics)

Θλίψη και θρήνος για τον θάνατο του Τιοτέ. Ομάδες και ποδοσφαιριστές είπαν το δικό τους «αντίο» στον 30χρονο Ιβοριανό που «έφυγε» τόσο ξαφνικά.

Παγκόσμια θλίψη για τον θάνατο του Τιοτέ (pics)

Ο ποδοσφαιρικός πλανήτης θρηνεί για τον απροσδόκητο χαμό του Τιοτέ. Το twitter «πλημμύρισε» μηνύματα θλίψης για τον Ιβοριανό, ενώ αρκετοί ποδοσφαιριστές είναι απαρηγόρητοι. Ο 30χρονος χαφ κατέρρευσε στην προπόνηση της ομάδας του και άφησε την τελευταία πνοή του στο νοσοκομείο. Συντετριμμένος ο Βενσάν Κομπανί, αλλά και οι Γκουτιέρες, Ντεμπά Μπα,  Ντε Γιονγκ, Παπίς Σισέ, Τζιμπρίλ Σισέ, Σέι Γκίβεν είπαν το δικό τους «αντίο» στον Τιοτέ. Τον Ιβοριανό αποχαιρέτησαν και οι Νιούκαστλ, Αρσεναλ, Τσέλσι, Tότεναμ. 

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα
Παίρνει Φίλιπ για 20 εκατ. ευρώ η Ντόρτμουντ!
Bundesliga
05/06/17 21:10

Παίρνει Φίλιπ για 20 εκατ. ευρώ η Ντόρτμουντ!

Η Ντόρτμουντ θέλει τόσο πολύ τον Μαξιμίλιαν Φίλιπ, που αποφάσισε να πληρώσει τη ρήτρα των 20 εκατ. ευρώ στη Φράιμπουργκ.
0 Σχόλια
Χάσι: «Ο Μαρινάκης μου έδωσε δύο λόγους»
Superleague & Ολυμπιακός
05/06/17 20:45

Χάσι: «Ο Μαρινάκης μου έδωσε δύο λόγους»

Ο Αλβανός τεχνικός μιλώντας σε ιστοσελίδα του Βέλγιου, επιβεβαίωσε το ρεπορτάζ του gazzetta.gr για διετές συμβόλαιο και αναφέρθηκε...
6 Σχόλια
«Πρωτάθλημα Survivor»
Football League & Πανσερραϊκός
05/06/17 20:23

«Πρωτάθλημα Survivor»

Τον απολογισμό της φετινής χρονιάς του Πανσερραϊκού πραγματοποίησε μέσω facebook η διοίκηση της ΠΑΕ.
5 Σχόλια

Best of internet