Παγκόσμια θλίψη για τον θάνατο του Τιοτέ (pics)

Ο ποδοσφαιρικός πλανήτης θρηνεί για τον απροσδόκητο χαμό του Τιοτέ. Το twitter «πλημμύρισε» μηνύματα θλίψης για τον Ιβοριανό, ενώ αρκετοί ποδοσφαιριστές είναι απαρηγόρητοι. Ο 30χρονος χαφ κατέρρευσε στην προπόνηση της ομάδας του και άφησε την τελευταία πνοή του στο νοσοκομείο. Συντετριμμένος ο Βενσάν Κομπανί, αλλά και οι Γκουτιέρες, Ντεμπά Μπα, Ντε Γιονγκ, Παπίς Σισέ, Τζιμπρίλ Σισέ, Σέι Γκίβεν είπαν το δικό τους «αντίο» στον Τιοτέ. Τον Ιβοριανό αποχαιρέτησαν και οι Νιούκαστλ, Αρσεναλ, Τσέλσι, Tότεναμ.

I am speechless and so incredibly sad. Cheick Tioté was one of the nicest and toughest teammates I have ever had. Rest in peace brother.

Terrible news, R.I.P. Tiote. Always enjoyed sitting next to you in the dressing room my friend.

Goodnight brother, You will be missed. My heart goes out to his family. Gone too soon #RIPcheiktiote

Shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of Cheick Tioté, I pass on my condolences to his friends & family, way too young #ripcheickTiote

We'll never forget you, Cheick. pic.twitter.com/c8aO6EyW5w

The thoughts of everyone at Arsenal are with the loved ones of Cheick Tiote

May he rest in peace pic.twitter.com/zEo5FF5lcE

— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 5, 2017