Ανσαριφάρντ: «Το καλύτερο δυνατό στα επόμενα παιχνίδια» (pic)

Dear Olympiacos-Family, it was an honor to play my first game in Olympiakos outfit and i am really happy to score my first goal. Even though we did not get the wanted result we will definitely work harder in order to do better in the upcoming games. Thank you for your great support!

A photo posted by Karim Ansarifard (@kariiiiim10) on Jan 26, 2017 at 3:10am PST