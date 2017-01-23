ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροPremier LeagueHull City
Στο πλευρό του Μέισον η ποδοσφαιρική Αγγλία (pics)

Η σοβαρότητα της κατάστασης του Ράιαν Μέισον, που όμως νοσηλεύεται σε σταθερή κατάσταση τις τελευταίες ώρες έπειτα από το κάταγμα στο κρανίο, ανησύχησε άπαντες στο αγγλικό ποδόσφαιρο, με παίκτες και ομάδες να στέλνουν ευχές και δύναμη στον άτυχο ποδοσφαιριστή. 

Ο 25χρονος μέσος της Χαλ, τραυματίστηκε σοβαρά στο κεφάλι, σε σύγκρουση που είχε με τον Γκάρι Κέιχιλ, στα πρώτα λεπτά της Κυριακάτικης αναμέτρησης με την Τσέλσι στο «Στάμφορντ Μπριτζ». 

Διακομίστηκε στο νοσοκομείο κι εκεί διαγνώστηκε με κάταγμα στο κρανίο, πράγμα που τον οδήγησε στο χειρουργείο. 

Οι πρώτες ώρες θεωρούνταν δύσκολες ακόμα και για την ίδια του τη ζωή, ενώ η Χαλ έχει κάνει γνωστό πως πλέον έχει σταθεροποιηθεί η κατάστασή του, ωστόσο, θα υπάρξει νέα τοποθέτηση εντός της ημέρας...

Δείτε ορισμένες από τις αναρτήσεις παικτών και ομάδων στα social media για τον Ράιαν Μέισον:

