Στο πλευρό του Μέισον η ποδοσφαιρική Αγγλία (pics)

Ο 25χρονος μέσος της Χαλ, τραυματίστηκε σοβαρά στο κεφάλι, σε σύγκρουση που είχε με τον Γκάρι Κέιχιλ, στα πρώτα λεπτά της Κυριακάτικης αναμέτρησης με την Τσέλσι στο «Στάμφορντ Μπριτζ».

Διακομίστηκε στο νοσοκομείο κι εκεί διαγνώστηκε με κάταγμα στο κρανίο, πράγμα που τον οδήγησε στο χειρουργείο.

Οι πρώτες ώρες θεωρούνταν δύσκολες ακόμα και για την ίδια του τη ζωή, ενώ η Χαλ έχει κάνει γνωστό πως πλέον έχει σταθεροποιηθεί η κατάστασή του, ωστόσο, θα υπάρξει νέα τοποθέτηση εντός της ημέρας...

Δείτε ορισμένες από τις αναρτήσεις παικτών και ομάδων στα social media για τον Ράιαν Μέισον :

Our thoughts are with former Town loanee, Ryan Mason tonight. Keep fighting, Ryan. pic.twitter.com/yJ8NCMqAph — Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) January 22, 2017

Everyone at Fleetwood Town have their thoughts with all at @HullCity and Ryan Mason. The footballing family is with you — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) January 22, 2017

Stay strong @RyanMason! Our thoughts are with you! — Sporting CP (@Sporting_CP) January 22, 2017

During times like these teams and colours make no difference. Get well soon @RyanMason — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 22, 2017

We're all thinking of you, @RyanMason - get well soon https://t.co/XTIptoVv0v — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 22, 2017

Our thoughts are with @RyanMason this evening and everyone at #SCFC wishes him a safe and speedy recovery. — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 22, 2017

Thoughts are with Ryan Mason and his family. Awful. Hope he makes a full and speedy recovery. — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) January 22, 2017

Very good win today @ChelseaFC. I want to wish a very good recovery to @RyanMason — Kurt Zouma (@KurtZouma) January 23, 2017

Everyone at West Ham United wishes @HullCity midfielder Ryan Mason a full recovery. Our thoughts are with Ryan and his loved ones — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 22, 2017

Everyone at the Club sends their best wishes to @RyanMason for a full and speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ryan. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 22, 2017