Πογκμπά, ο πρώτος ποδοσφαιριστής με το δικό emoji! (pic & vid)

Ακόμη μία πρωτιά για τον Πολ Πογκμπά.
#POGBA Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/NFwt7beVE5
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 13, 2017
2017.
There is now a #Pogba emoji. https://t.co/q8YOmmaI85
— Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 13, 2017
Ο Πολ Πογκμπά έγινε ο πρώτος ποδοσφαιριστής με το δικό του emoji!
Ακόμη μία πρωτιά για τον Πολ Πογκμπά.
#POGBA Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/NFwt7beVE5
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 13, 2017
2017.
There is now a #Pogba emoji. https://t.co/q8YOmmaI85
— Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 13, 2017