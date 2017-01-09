Η Ντόρτμουντ αφιέρωσε το βραβείο στα θύματα του Χίλσμπορο (tweets)

Οι οπαδοί των δύο ομάδων τραγούδησαν μαζί το You 'll never walk alone στο Anfield πριν το μεταξύ τους ματς για το Europa League και πήραν το βραβείο των καλύτερων οπαδών από την FIFA. Ντόρτμουντ και Λίβερπουλ έκαναν tweets για το βραβείο και το account του γερμανικού κλαμπ το αφιέρωσε στα θύματα του Χίλσμπορο.
@BVB Thank you for your part in making it a truly unforgettable night.
It's an honour to share the FIFA Fan Award with you! pic.twitter.com/KGPg6exOiB
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 9, 2017
Thank you very much! In our opinion, this title should belong to the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster. #JFT96 #TheBest https://t.co/9RXDcNoSkb
— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) January 9, 2017
Congratulations, @LFC & @BVB!
Winners of the FIFA Fan Award #TheBest https://t.co/LO8lWBKxpn pic.twitter.com/dqVJkMAfJp
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 9, 2017
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Here's the breakdown of the voting for #TheBest FIFA Fan Award 2016https://t.co/LO8lWBKxpn pic.twitter.com/IN5qW8mPxO
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 9, 2017