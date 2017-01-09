ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροBundesliga
Η Ντόρτμουντ αφιέρωσε το βραβείο στα θύματα του Χίλσμπορο (tweets)

Λίβερπουλ και Ντόρτμουντ πήραν το βραβείο για τους καλύτερους οπαδούς από την FIFA και η BvB το αφιέρωσε στα θύματα του Χίλσμπορο.

Οι οπαδοί των δύο ομάδων τραγούδησαν μαζί το You 'll never walk alone στο Anfield πριν το μεταξύ τους ματς για το Europa League και πήραν το βραβείο των καλύτερων οπαδών από την FIFA. Ντόρτμουντ και Λίβερπουλ έκαναν tweets για το βραβείο και το account του γερμανικού κλαμπ το αφιέρωσε στα θύματα του Χίλσμπορο.

