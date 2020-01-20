Όλοι ξέρουμε πως οι γιοι των Ντουέιν Ουέιντ και ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς, αλλά και τα αδέρφια των Γιάννη και Θανάση Αντετοκούνμπο, κάνουν τα βήματά τους στο μπάσκετ και συχνά μονοπωλούν το ενδιαφέρον με όσα κάνουν στο παρκέ.

Τώρα ήρθε και η οικογένεια του Κάιλ Λάουρι για να αποδείξει πως έχει ταλέντο!

Ο Μάρκους Μπράντλεϊ-Λάουρι είναι ανιψιός του σταρ των Τορόντο Ράπτορς και παίζει στην ομάδα του Harritton High School (Rams), του οποίου έγινε και... ήρωας!

Ο Μάρκους πήρε το ταλέντο του θείου του και «ξέρανε» την ομάδα του Lower Merion High School (Aces), στο οποίο πήγαινε ο Κόμπι Μπράιαντ, με buzzer beater!

Αυτή, μάλιστα, ήταν η πρώτη νίκη του Harritton εναντίον του Lower Merion, μετά από 17 χρόνια!

Δείτε τον απίθανο τρόπο που το έκανε και τους ξέφρενους πανηγυρισμούς!

HARRITON BEATS LOWER MERION AT THE BUZZER!!! It's the Rams first win over the Aces in at least 7 years. The @TheHerd_HHS went crazy and rushed the court. Love to see this. Marcus Bradley-Lowry with the shot to end it. Evan Bookbinder and Eli Feldman on the call for @HarritonTv https://t.co/3jEemgI6So pic.twitter.com/pUxwcpsEqA

— Ricky ''Reports'' Sayer (@RickyReports) January 19, 2020