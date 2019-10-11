ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • TURKISH AIRLINES EUROLEAGUE
  • NBA
  • CLUB FRIENDLY
  • EURO CHAMP. QUALIFICATION

  • ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ -

    vs

    VALENCIA -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ZENIT PETERSBURG -

    vs

    FC BARCELONA -

    PRE-MATCH

  • BC KHIMKI -

    vs

    KIROLBET BASKONIA -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ANADOLU EFES -

    vs

    ALBA BERLIN -

    PRE-MATCH

  • MILANO -

    vs

    ZALGIRIS KAUNAS -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΤΣΕΧΙΑ -

    vs

    ΑΓΓΛΙΑ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΙΣΛΑΝΔΙΑ -

    vs

    ΓΑΛΛΙΑ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΠΟΡΤΟΓΑΛΙΑ -

    vs

    ΛΟΥΞΕΜΒΟΥΡΓΟ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΤΟΥΡΚΙΑ -

    vs

    ΑΛΒΑΝΙΑ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ -

    vs

    ΛΙΘΟΥΑΝΙΑ -

    PRE-MATCH
ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΜπάσκετ: Κόσμος
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE

WNBA: Πρωταθλήτριες οι Ουάσινγκτον Μίστικς! (pics & vids)

WNBA: Πρωταθλήτριες οι Ουάσινγκτον Μίστικς! (pics & vids)

WNBA: Πρωταθλήτριες οι Ουάσινγκτον Μίστικς! (pics & vids)

Για πρώτη φορά στην ιστορία τους, οι Ουάσινγκτον Μίστικς ανέβηκαν στην κορυφή του καλύτερου γυναικείου πρωταθλήματος στον πλανήτη!

Σπουδαία ημέρα στην ιστορία των Μίστικς!

Μετά από 22 σεζόν στο WNBA, η ομάδα της Ουάσινγκτον κατέκτησε το πρώτο της πρωτάθλημα, αφού επικράτησε των Κονέκτικατ Σανς με 3-2 στη σειρά.

Οι Μίστικς είχαν πάρει το προβάδισμα δύο φορές στη σειρά, αλλά οι Σανς κατάφεραν να τις ισοφαρίσουν (95-86, 87-99, 94-81, 86-90). Όλα κρίθηκαν στο τελευταίο ματς, όπου οι Μίστικς επικράτησαν με 89-78.

Η Έμα Μίσεμαν ήταν η MVP των τελικών, ενώ η συμπαίκτριά της, Ελένα Ντέλε Ντον αναδείχθηκε «Πολυτιμότερη» της σεζόν. Αμφότερες ήταν πρώτες σκόρερ στο Game 5, αφού η πρώτη είχε 22 πόντους και η δεύτερη 21.

[WNBA Finals Game5] Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics, Full Game Highlights, October 10, 2019

The Washington Mystics Win the WNBA Finals 2019

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

Ένας γνωστός… άγνωστος!

Μπάσκετ

ΠΑΟΚ: Ban για οφειλές στον Κρουμπάλι

Μπάσκετ

Περιστέρι: Flashback στις «μάχες» με τον Πανιώνιο (vid)

Μπάσκετ

SLAMDUNΚ: Το 1ο αυθεντικό κατάστημα Basketball άνοιξε στην Ερμού παρουσία αθλητών και γνωστών Sneakerheads! (pics)

Μπάσκετ

Μότουμ: «Αν πάει καλά η στρατηγική του Ολυμπιακού, θα την αντιγράψουν κι άλλες ομάδες»

Μπάσκετ

Οι Ρόκετς «φίμωσαν» ρεπόρτερ που ρώτησε Χάρντεν - Ουέστμπρουκ για την Κίνα (vid)

Best of internet