Σπουδαία ημέρα στην ιστορία των Μίστικς!

Μετά από 22 σεζόν στο WNBA, η ομάδα της Ουάσινγκτον κατέκτησε το πρώτο της πρωτάθλημα, αφού επικράτησε των Κονέκτικατ Σανς με 3-2 στη σειρά.

Οι Μίστικς είχαν πάρει το προβάδισμα δύο φορές στη σειρά, αλλά οι Σανς κατάφεραν να τις ισοφαρίσουν (95-86, 87-99, 94-81, 86-90). Όλα κρίθηκαν στο τελευταίο ματς, όπου οι Μίστικς επικράτησαν με 89-78.

Η Έμα Μίσεμαν ήταν η MVP των τελικών, ενώ η συμπαίκτριά της, Ελένα Ντέλε Ντον αναδείχθηκε «Πολυτιμότερη» της σεζόν. Αμφότερες ήταν πρώτες σκόρερ στο Game 5, αφού η πρώτη είχε 22 πόντους και η δεύτερη 21.

