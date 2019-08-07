Παίκτης του Λαυρίου πήρε τα $2 εκατομμύρια και βγήκε MVP στο «ΤΒΤ»! (pic & vids)

Η ομάδα που θα έφτανε πρώτη στους 66 πόντους θα ήταν η φετινή πρωταθλήτρια του διάσημου τουρνουά «ΤΒΤ» και οι παίκτες της θα κέρδιζαν το μεγάλο έπαθλο των $2 εκατομμυρίων δολαρίων!

Η ομάδα Carmens Crew ήταν αυτή που χαμογέλασε στο τέλος, αφού ο Ουίλιαμ Μπιούφορντ με δύο εύστοχες βολές του έγραψε το 66-60 και έστειλε τους συμπαίκτες του στα «ουράνια»!

Ο 29χρονος γκαρντ, που αγωνίστηκε από τα μέσα της φετινής σεζόν στο Λαύριο, πήρε και το βραβείο του MVP του τελικού, ενώ συνολικά είχε 14 πόντους, 3 ασίστ και 2 κλεψίματα.

Ο Λάιτι είχε 17 πόντους, 7 ριμπάουντ και 4 ασίστ, ενώ από την άλλη, ο Κουκ μέτρησε επίσης 17 πόντους.

What an amazing night. What an incredible tournament! Thank you to all the TBT fans, players and staff that made this summer so memorable! Goodnight from Chicago!#TBT2019 pic.twitter.com/W3YyPwjNWf — TBT (@thetournament) August 7, 2019

IT'S OVER!!! William Buford sinks two from the line and @CarmensCrew are your #TBT2019 CHAMPIONS!! pic.twitter.com/eDIMkPmqhK — TBT (@thetournament) August 7, 2019