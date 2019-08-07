Παίκτης του Λαυρίου πήρε τα $2 εκατομμύρια και βγήκε MVP στο «ΤΒΤ»! (pic & vids)

Η ομάδα που θα έφτανε πρώτη στους 66 πόντους θα ήταν η φετινή πρωταθλήτρια του διάσημου τουρνουά «ΤΒΤ» και οι παίκτες της θα κέρδιζαν το μεγάλο έπαθλο των $2 εκατομμυρίων δολαρίων!
Η ομάδα Carmens Crew ήταν αυτή που χαμογέλασε στο τέλος, αφού ο Ουίλιαμ Μπιούφορντ με δύο εύστοχες βολές του έγραψε το 66-60 και έστειλε τους συμπαίκτες του στα «ουράνια»!
Ο 29χρονος γκαρντ, που αγωνίστηκε από τα μέσα της φετινής σεζόν στο Λαύριο, πήρε και το βραβείο του MVP του τελικού, ενώ συνολικά είχε 14 πόντους, 3 ασίστ και 2 κλεψίματα.
Ο Λάιτι είχε 17 πόντους, 7 ριμπάουντ και 4 ασίστ, ενώ από την άλλη, ο Κουκ μέτρησε επίσης 17 πόντους.
Ladies and gentlemen....
Your #TBT2019 MVP - William Buford!
— TBT (@thetournament) August 7, 2019
These guys were UNREAL this summer!
Your #TBT2019 All-Tournament team! pic.twitter.com/hPwz6EZogB
— TBT (@thetournament) August 7, 2019
What an amazing night. What an incredible tournament!
Thank you to all the TBT fans, players and staff that made this summer so memorable!
Goodnight from Chicago!#TBT2019 pic.twitter.com/W3YyPwjNWf
— TBT (@thetournament) August 7, 2019
IT'S OVER!!!
William Buford sinks two from the line and @CarmensCrew are your #TBT2019 CHAMPIONS!! pic.twitter.com/eDIMkPmqhK
— TBT (@thetournament) August 7, 2019
That moment a $2 MILLION @Zelle payment hits your account #itsinthere pic.twitter.com/4bGyMPvgtV
— TBT (@thetournament) August 7, 2019
.@CarmensCrew turned it up a notch once they reached #ElamEnding play and it PAID OFF! #MoneyMoment | #TBT2019 pic.twitter.com/QQ3lYnHEKZ
— TBT (@thetournament) August 7, 2019
David Lighty came up CLUTCH again for @CarmensCrew in their $2 million win over Golden Eagles!
Game-high 17 points, 7 rebounds & 4 assists for the newly crowned CHAMPION! #TBT2019 pic.twitter.com/gBF6bmAWn0
— TBT (@thetournament) August 7, 2019