Παίκτης του Λαυρίου πήρε τα $2 εκατομμύρια και βγήκε MVP στο «ΤΒΤ»! (pic & vids)

Ο Ουίλιαμ Μπιούφορντ, που αγωνίστηκε φέτος στο Λαύριο, οδήγησε τους Carmens Crew στην νίκη, στον τελικό του «The Basketball Tournament» και αναδείχθηκε MVP!

Η ομάδα που θα έφτανε πρώτη στους 66 πόντους θα ήταν η φετινή πρωταθλήτρια του διάσημου τουρνουά «ΤΒΤ» και οι παίκτες της θα κέρδιζαν το μεγάλο έπαθλο των $2 εκατομμυρίων δολαρίων!

Η ομάδα Carmens Crew ήταν αυτή που χαμογέλασε στο τέλος, αφού ο Ουίλιαμ Μπιούφορντ με δύο εύστοχες βολές του έγραψε το 66-60 και έστειλε τους συμπαίκτες του στα «ουράνια»!

Ο 29χρονος γκαρντ, που αγωνίστηκε από τα μέσα της φετινής σεζόν στο Λαύριο, πήρε και το βραβείο του MVP του τελικού, ενώ συνολικά είχε 14 πόντους, 3 ασίστ και 2 κλεψίματα.

Ο Λάιτι είχε 17 πόντους, 7 ριμπάουντ και 4 ασίστ, ενώ από την άλλη, ο Κουκ μέτρησε επίσης 17 πόντους.

