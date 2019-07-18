ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΜπάσκετ: Κόσμος

Παίκτρια του WNBA σημάδεψε την πρώην της με όπλο και... αποκλείστηκε για 10 αγώνες! (pics)

Η Ρικούνα Ουίλιαμς των Λος Άντζελες Σπαρκς πρωταγωνίστησε σε ένα αρνητικό περιστατικό και η τιμωρία του WNBA δεν ήταν και πολύ... βαριά.

Η 29χρονη γκαρντ συνελήφθη τον προηγούμενο Δεκέμβριο με κατηγορίες για διάρρηξη και βίαιη επίθεση με όπλο, χωρίς πρόθεση να σκοτώσει.

Συγκεκριμένα, η Ουίλιαμς πήγε στο σπίτι της πρώην συντρόφου της, Αλκίρια Ντέιβις, την χτύπησε στο κεφάλι και την τράβηξε από τα μαλλιά, όταν άνοιξε την πόρτα. Τότε, ένας φίλος της, που ήταν σπίτι εκείνη την ώρα, μπήκε στη μέση για να τις χωρίσει, με την Ουίλιαμς να πηγαίνει στο αμάξι, να παίρνει ένα όπλο και να το σημαδεύει προς το μέρος του, λέγοντας «θα φας και τις 18 σφαίρες» και στη συνέχεια έφυγε.

Το WNBA απέκλεισε την παίκτρια από 10 αγώνες (περίπου το 1/3 της σεζόν) χωρίς πρόστιμο, κάτι που έχει προκαλέσει αντιδράσεις, τονίζοντας πως έκανε έρευνα με εμπειρογνώμονες σε θέματα ενδοοικογενειακής βίας.

