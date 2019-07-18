Παίκτρια του WNBA σημάδεψε την πρώην της με όπλο και... αποκλείστηκε για 10 αγώνες! (pics)

Η 29χρονη γκαρντ συνελήφθη τον προηγούμενο Δεκέμβριο με κατηγορίες για διάρρηξη και βίαιη επίθεση με όπλο, χωρίς πρόθεση να σκοτώσει.

Συγκεκριμένα, η Ουίλιαμς πήγε στο σπίτι της πρώην συντρόφου της, Αλκίρια Ντέιβις, την χτύπησε στο κεφάλι και την τράβηξε από τα μαλλιά, όταν άνοιξε την πόρτα. Τότε, ένας φίλος της, που ήταν σπίτι εκείνη την ώρα, μπήκε στη μέση για να τις χωρίσει, με την Ουίλιαμς να πηγαίνει στο αμάξι, να παίρνει ένα όπλο και να το σημαδεύει προς το μέρος του, λέγοντας «θα φας και τις 18 σφαίρες» και στη συνέχεια έφυγε.

Το WNBA απέκλεισε την παίκτρια από 10 αγώνες (περίπου το 1/3 της σεζόν) χωρίς πρόστιμο, κάτι που έχει προκαλέσει αντιδράσεις, τονίζοντας πως έκανε έρευνα με εμπειρογνώμονες σε θέματα ενδοοικογενειακής βίας.

The WNBA suspended LA Sparks guard Riquna Williams for 10 games https://t.co/OM4sr3phJl — CNN (@CNN) 17 Ιουλίου 2019

The fact that The WNBA is still letting Riquna Williams and Natasha Howard play after the Domestic Violence Allegations against them is not the example you wanna set on your league that made its mission on empowering women. — WNBAUNCUT (@WNBAUncut) 14 Ιουλίου 2019

News broke about Riquna Williams arrest on April 30. She was signed by @LA_Sparks on May 15. They chose to sign her knowing discipline was likely on the way. And also perhaps some scrutiny. — Michelle Smith (@macsmith413) 16 Ιουλίου 2019

Natasha Howard was publicly accused of domestic violence last weekend, but she continues to play for the Storm. Sparks guard Riquna Williams is in a similar situation. It begs the question: is the WNBA doing enough? For @TheAthleticSEA/@TheAthleticWNBA https://t.co/VZ1xCC97ic — Alex Coffey (@cafecita_) 16 Ιουλίου 2019