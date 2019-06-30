Συνεχίζει στην Τουρκία ο Σλότερ (pic)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΜπάσκετ: Τουρκία

Ο Μάρκους Σλότερ θα συνεχίσει την καριέρα του στην Μπαχτσεσεχίρ για ακόμη έναν χρόνο μαζί με τον Εμίρ Πρέλντζιτς.  

Ο 34χρονος Αμερικανός φόργουορντ - σέντερ και πρωταθλητής Ευρώπης με τη Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης το 2015 θα μείνει στη Μπαχτσεσεχίρ και τη σεζόν 2019-20 όπως ενημέρωσε ο εκπρόσωπος του, Μίσκο Ραζνάτοβιτς.

Μαζί με τον Σλότερ θα συνεχίσει στην τουρκική ομάδα ο Εμίρ Πρέλντζιτς.

