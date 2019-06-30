Συνεχίζει στην Τουρκία ο Σλότερ (pic)

Ο 34χρονος Αμερικανός φόργουορντ - σέντερ και πρωταθλητής Ευρώπης με τη Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης το 2015 θα μείνει στη Μπαχτσεσεχίρ και τη σεζόν 2019-20 όπως ενημέρωσε ο εκπρόσωπος του, Μίσκο Ραζνάτοβιτς.

Μαζί με τον Σλότερ θα συνεχίσει στην τουρκική ομάδα ο Εμίρ Πρέλντζιτς.

Marcus Slaughter and Emir Preldzic ll play 1 more year for ambitious Turkish club Bahcesehir! Neither the club nor the players excercised their right to break the contract during the so called window period, therefore contracts are deemed standing guaranteed for the season 19-20!

