Οπαδοί της Λιθουανίας φώναζαν «F*** you FIBA»! (pics)

Οι.. πληγές είναι ακόμα ανοιχτές στη «Λιέτουβα», μετά τον αποκλεισμό της στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο, εξαιτίας του λάθους που έγινε στο παιχνίδι με τη Γαλλία.

Οι Λιθουανοί οπαδοί το... κράτησαν μανιάτικο και στην τελευταία αναμέτρηση με τη Δομινικανή Δημοκρατία άρχισαν να φωνάζουν «F*** you FIBA».

Ο Νταΐνιους Αντομάιτις, που παραιτήθηκε από ομοσπονδιακός προπονητής μετά το σάλο που προκλήθηκε, υποστήριξε χαρακτηριστικά: «Εξέφρασαν αυτό που ένιωθαν, αλλά και το πως νιώθουμε όλοι. Παίζουμε για τους οπαδούς. Ας κάνουμε ό,τι είναι δυνατό, για να προσφέρουμε στους οπαδούς μπάσκετ υψηλου επιπέδου. Δεν υπάρχι χώρος για ανόητες φιλοδοξίες. Ας καθίσουμε όλοι κάτω να τα βρούμε».

Μάλιστα, αποκάλυψε πως τιμωρήθηκε με πρόστιμο, μετά την ατάκα του «Είναι ένα γαμ*@%$νο αστείο», στη Συνέντευξη Τύπου, μετά το ματς με τους «τρικολόρ».

Lithuania fans shouting "Fuck you FIBA" in the end of the last game of the tournament vs Dominican Republic. — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) September 9, 2019

Dainius Adomaitis: „We play this game for the fans. We're only tools. Let's do everything in our power for fans to witness the highest level basketball. There's no room for stupid ambitions. Let's sit down & find an agreement. Then we'll avoid press conferences as we had.” — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) September 9, 2019

Dainius Adomaitis revealed he was fined after the infamous Lithuania-France post-game press conference. But the support he got from the basketball world surprised the coach. — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) September 9, 2019

Mantas Kalnietis revealed he is not sure about his future with Lithuania NT yet. However, he admitted he still lives in a game vs France, so that's why he didn't want to speak about it. — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) September 9, 2019

Dainius Adomaitis on fans chanting "F**k you, FIBA": "Well done. I think they expressed how they feel. And how most of us feel now." — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) September 9, 2019