Οπαδοί της Λιθουανίας φώναζαν «F*** you FIBA»! (pics)

Η διαιτησία στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο της Κίνας έχει «σηκώσει» πολλή κουβέντα και οι Λιθουανοί έχουν ένα λόγο παραπάνω για να είναι δυσαρεστημένοι.

Οι.. πληγές είναι ακόμα ανοιχτές στη «Λιέτουβα», μετά τον αποκλεισμό της στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο, εξαιτίας του λάθους που έγινε στο παιχνίδι με τη Γαλλία.

Οι Λιθουανοί οπαδοί το... κράτησαν μανιάτικο και στην τελευταία αναμέτρηση με τη Δομινικανή Δημοκρατία άρχισαν να φωνάζουν «F*** you FIBA».

Ο Νταΐνιους Αντομάιτις, που παραιτήθηκε από ομοσπονδιακός προπονητής μετά το σάλο που προκλήθηκε, υποστήριξε χαρακτηριστικά: «Εξέφρασαν αυτό που ένιωθαν, αλλά και το πως νιώθουμε όλοι. Παίζουμε για τους οπαδούς. Ας κάνουμε ό,τι είναι δυνατό, για να προσφέρουμε στους οπαδούς μπάσκετ υψηλου επιπέδου. Δεν υπάρχι χώρος για ανόητες φιλοδοξίες. Ας καθίσουμε όλοι κάτω να τα βρούμε».

Μάλιστα, αποκάλυψε πως τιμωρήθηκε με πρόστιμο, μετά την ατάκα του «Είναι ένα γαμ*@%$νο αστείο», στη Συνέντευξη Τύπου, μετά το ματς με τους «τρικολόρ».

