Έτοιμος να αγωνιστεί ο Μπόγκουτ κόντρα στον Καναδά (pic)

Ο Άντριου Μπόγκουτ υπέστη διάστρεμμα στο φιλικό με τη Γερμανία όμως συμμετείχε κανονικά στην προπόνηση της Αυστραλίας πριν από τον αυριανό (1/9, 10:30) αγώνα με τον Καναδά  

Ο προπονητής της Αυστραλίας, Αντρέι Λεμάνις εξήγησε ότι η συμμετοχή του Άντριου Μπόγκουτ στην πρεμιέρα των Boomers με τον Καναδά θα κριθεί ανήμερα του αγώνα. 

Παρ' όλα αυτά, ο Αυστραλός άσος προπονήθηκε κανονικά στην πόλη Ντονγκουάν κι έδειξε έτοιμος να αγωνιστεί. 

