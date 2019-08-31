Έτοιμος να αγωνιστεί ο Μπόγκουτ κόντρα στον Καναδά (pic)

Ο προπονητής της Αυστραλίας, Αντρέι Λεμάνις εξήγησε ότι η συμμετοχή του Άντριου Μπόγκουτ στην πρεμιέρα των Boomers με τον Καναδά θα κριθεί ανήμερα του αγώνα.

Παρ' όλα αυτά, ο Αυστραλός άσος προπονήθηκε κανονικά στην πόλη Ντονγκουάν κι έδειξε έτοιμος να αγωνιστεί.

Boomers coach Andrej Lemanis says @andrewbogut will be a gameday decision to play against Canada due to his sprained ankle but Bogut trained strongly in Dongguan on Saturday night. He looked comfortable and ready to play. @telegraph_sport, @heraldsunsport. #FIBAWC2019 pic.twitter.com/9YqFpJcIjC

— Matt Logue (@mattlogue7) August 31, 2019