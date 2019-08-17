Ο Τζοκ Λαντέιλ ήταν πρώτος σκόρερ για τους νικητές με 19 πόντους, ενώ πήρε και 9 ριμπάουντ. Από 12 και 10 πόντους, αντίστοιχα, είχαν οι Τζόνα Μπόλντεν και Κρις Γκούλντινγκ.
Για τον Καναδά, ο πρώην παίκτης του Ολυμπιακού, Κεμ Μπιρτς, είχε 18 πόντους, 4 ριμπάουντ και 2 κλεψίματα.
Ο επίσης πρώην «ερυθρόλευκος» Κάιλ Ουίλτζερ είχε 3 πόντους και 4 ριμπάουντ, ενώ ο Κέβιν Πάνγκος δεν αγωνίστηκε.
Τα δεκάλεπτα: 17-18, 30-33, 60-59, 81-73.
