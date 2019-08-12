ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΠαγκόσμιο Κύπελλο 2019

Αποχώρησε ο Μπάγκλεϊ από την προετοιμασία της Team USA (pic)

Αποχώρησε ο Μπάγκλεϊ από την προετοιμασία της Team USA (pic)

Αποχώρησε ο Μπάγκλεϊ από την προετοιμασία της Team USA (pic)

Άλλη μια αποχώρηση από την Team USA ενόψει του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου αφού και ο Μάρβιν Μπάγκλεϊ αποφάσισε να αφοσιωθεί στην ομάδα του. 

Σύμφωνα με τον Μαρκ Στάιν, ο παίκτης των Σακραμέντο Κινγκς (που ήταν από τους τελευταίους που κλήθηκαν από τον Γκρεγκ Πόποβιτς λόγω των... ουκ ολίγων αποχωρήσεων) θέλησε να ρίξει όλο το βάρος στην ομάδα του και να αποχωρήσει από την προετοιμασία της εθνικής ομάδας των ΗΠΑ.

Έτσι, λίγο πριν μετακομίσει η Team USA στο Λος Άντζελες όπου θα συνεχίσει τις προπονήσεις, ο Μπάγκλεϊ ανακοίνωσε στον προπονητής της ομάδας την απόφασή του. 

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

Ο Ιωνικός ενημέρωσε για τα διαρκείας της σεζόν

Μπάσκετ

Μαντζούκας: «Να χαρούμε το τουρνουά ως το τέλος»

Μπάσκετ

Με Λιθουανία στο πρώτο νοκ άουτ η Εθνική Παίδων

Μπάσκετ

«Επιστρέφει στην Μπολόνια και χάνει το Παγκόσμιο ο Τεόντοσιτς»! (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Ο Παπανικολάου ευχαρίστησε την Κρήτη (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Στις 22/8 η «πρώτη» του Κατσικάρη στην Γκραν Κανάρια

Best of internet