Αποχώρησε ο Μπάγκλεϊ από την προετοιμασία της Team USA (pic)

Σύμφωνα με τον Μαρκ Στάιν, ο παίκτης των Σακραμέντο Κινγκς (που ήταν από τους τελευταίους που κλήθηκαν από τον Γκρεγκ Πόποβιτς λόγω των... ουκ ολίγων αποχωρήσεων) θέλησε να ρίξει όλο το βάρος στην ομάδα του και να αποχωρήσει από την προετοιμασία της εθνικής ομάδας των ΗΠΑ.

Έτσι, λίγο πριν μετακομίσει η Team USA στο Λος Άντζελες όπου θα συνεχίσει τις προπονήσεις, ο Μπάγκλεϊ ανακοίνωσε στον προπονητής της ομάδας την απόφασή του.

Sacramento's Marvin Bagley III, who played well enough in training camp last week to earn a promotion to the @usabasketball senior national team roster, has withdrawn from team activities to focus on the upcoming season, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 11, 2019

Bagley III had played his way into contention for a frontcourt spot on the final 12-man roster that Team USA will field for the @FIBAWC in China but elected to step aside before the team reconvenes Tuesday in Los Angeles to keep the focus on next season with the Kings — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 11, 2019