Ο Ντιόν Τόμπσον θα παίξει με την Ακτή Ελεφαντοστού στην Κίνα (pic)

Ο πρώην σέντερ της Ζαλγκίρις και νυν της Μάλαγα ενημέρωσε πως θα παίξει στα γήπεδα της Κίνας για το Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο.

Ο Ντιόν Τόμπσον θα βοηθήσει την Ακτή Ελεφαντοστού σε όμιλο με Κίνα, Βενεζουέλα και Πολωνία.

I’m excited and proud to announce that I will be playing in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in Beijing, China with the Ivory Coast! Looking forward to continuing working with my new brothers, fighting for our goals and making the country proud! pic.twitter.com/VPEiiRvtUJ

— Deon Thompson (@DeThompson9) July 22, 2019