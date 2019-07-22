ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΠαγκόσμιο Κύπελλο 2019Ακτή Ελεφαντοστού
Ο Ντιόν Τόμπσον θα παίξει με την Ακτή Ελεφαντοστού στην Κίνα (pic)

Ο Ντιόν Τόμπσον θα παίξει με την Ακτή Ελεφαντοστού στην Κίνα (pic)

Ο Ντιόν Τόμπσον θα παίξει με την Ακτή Ελεφαντοστού στην Κίνα (pic)

Ο σέντερ της Μάλαγα ανακοίνωσε την παρουσία του στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο της Κίνας. 

Ο πρώην σέντερ της Ζαλγκίρις και νυν της Μάλαγα ενημέρωσε πως θα παίξει στα γήπεδα της Κίνας για το Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο.

Ο Ντιόν Τόμπσον θα βοηθήσει την Ακτή Ελεφαντοστού σε όμιλο με Κίνα, Βενεζουέλα και Πολωνία.

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

Ο Κουζμίνσκας ευχαρίστησε στα ελληνικά (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Οι καλύτερες φετινές στιγμές του Γιανκούνας (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Αποσύρθηκε ο Τομπάιας Χάρις από την προετοιμασία των ΗΠΑ

Μπάσκετ

Κουζμίνσκας: Ο έβδομος Λιθουανός στον Ολυμπιακό (pics & vids)

Μπάσκετ

Νικολαΐδης: «Δυνατό τεστ με τη Μ. Βρετανία»

Μπάσκετ

Θετικό το φιλικό της Εθνικής Εφήβων με τους Βρετανούς

Best of internet