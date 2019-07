Canada Basketball announces Nate Bjorkgren, Brad Greenberg, Nathaniel Mitchell and Jon Goodwillie will round out Nick Nurse’s World Cup staff

— John Chick (@roofthatpeach) 22 Ιουλίου 2019

Nick Nurse and associate head coach Gordie Herbert round out their Team Canada staff with Raptors assistants Nate Bjorkgren and Jon Goodwillie + Brad Greenberg (HC of Maccabi Ashdod in the Israeli league) and Nathaniel Mitchell (Hornet asst, former Raps 905 asst).

— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) 22 Ιουλίου 2019