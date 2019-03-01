«Έλιωσε» το internet με το κλάμα πιτσιρικά, που δεν θα έβλεπε ξανά τους αγαπημένους του παίκτες (vids)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετNCAA
Η πιο συγκινητική και γλυκιά στιγμή των τελευταίων ωρών, που έχει γίνει viral, ανήκει στο γιο του προπονητή των NC Central, ΛεΒέλ Μοτον!

Το Κολλέγιο έλαβε τέλος για τους παίκτες των Eagles, οι οποίοι έδωσαν τον τελευταίο τους αγώνα εντός έδρας.

Ο γιος του προπονητή, ΛεΒέλ Μοτον, δεν μπόρεσε να αντέξει τα νέα κι όταν επισκέφθηκε την ομάδα στα αποδυτήρια δεν σταμάτησε να κλαίει.

Ο πιτσιρικάς πήγε κι αγκάλιασε τους δύο αγαπημένους του παίκτες, οι οποίοι προσπάθησαν να τον ηρεμήσουν, και το internet «έλιωσε» με τα δάκρυά του.

