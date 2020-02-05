ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑLos Angeles Lakers
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Η φιγούρα του στο χιόνι (vid)

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Η φιγούρα του στο χιόνι (vid)

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Η φιγούρα του στο χιόνι (vid)

Ένας νεαρός θαυμαστής του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ δημιούργησε τη φιγούρα του στο χιόνι. 

Η θλίψη της απώλειας του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ δεν έχει ξεπεραστεί.

Στις ΗΠΑ ένας νεαρός θαυμαστής του θρυλικού παίκτη, χρησιμοποιώντας τα πόδια του και μόνο, δημιούργησε τη φιγούρα του στο χιόνι.

Δείτε το βίντεο...

