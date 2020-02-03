ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • TURKISH AIRLINES EUROLEAGUE
  • NBA
  • GREECE CUP
  • 7DAYS EUROCUP
  • CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
  • LIGUE 1
  • COPA DEL REY
  • FA CUP
  • CLUB FRIENDLY
ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑLos Angeles Lakers
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE
Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: 1.353 μπάλες μπάσκετ μαζεύτηκαν από το «Staples Center»! (pics)

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: 1.353 μπάλες μπάσκετ μαζεύτηκαν από το «Staples Center»! (pics)

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: 1.353 μπάλες μπάσκετ μαζεύτηκαν από το «Staples Center»! (pics)

Το «Staples Center» άρχισε να καθαρίζεται από τα πράγματα που άφησε ο κόσμος, αφιερωμένα στον Κόμπι Μπράιαντ, την Τζιάνα και τα επτά άτομα που έχασαν τις ζωές τους, μετά την πτώση του ελικοπτέρου που επέβαιναν.

Όπως είχε ενημερώσει ο πρόεδρος του γηπέδου, Λι Ζίντμαν, μετά το Super Bowl, εργάτες θα άρχιζαν να καθαρίζουν το χώρο του «Staples Center» από τα πράγματα (μπάλες, μπλούζες, γράμματα, κεριά, λούτρινα αρκουδάκια, κ.ά.), που άφησε ο κόσμος.

Κάποια από αυτά θα πακεταριστούν και θα πάνε στην Βανέσα Μπράιαντ και τις κόρες της, ενώ άλλα θα μπουν σε ειδικές βιτρίνες και θα τοποθετηθούν σε χώρους του γηπέδου και του «L.A. Live Complex».

Ο Λι Ζίντμαν δημοσίευσε φωτογραφίες στο προφίλ του στο twitter από την καθαριότητα και τόνισε πως έχουν συγκεντρωθεί 1.353 μπάλες μπάσκετ.

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

ΛεΜπρόν: Βραχιόλι αφιερωμένο στον Κόμπι (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Σχημάτισαν τη μορφή του σε αγρόκτημα! (pics)

Μπάσκετ

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Όταν έλεγε ότι η καλύτερη στιγμή του ήταν το 1ο καλάθι της Τζίτζι (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Αντετοκούνμπο: Η ανάρτησή του για τον Κόμπι και την Τζίτζι (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Κούμπαν: «Το logo του ΝΒΑ πρέπει να αλλάξει για τον Κόμπι» (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Η βραδιά που ο Black Mamba διέλυσε με 61 πόντους τους Νικς! (vid)