Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: 1.353 μπάλες μπάσκετ μαζεύτηκαν από το «Staples Center»! (pics)

Όπως είχε ενημερώσει ο πρόεδρος του γηπέδου, Λι Ζίντμαν, μετά το Super Bowl, εργάτες θα άρχιζαν να καθαρίζουν το χώρο του «Staples Center» από τα πράγματα (μπάλες, μπλούζες, γράμματα, κεριά, λούτρινα αρκουδάκια, κ.ά.), που άφησε ο κόσμος.

Κάποια από αυτά θα πακεταριστούν και θα πάνε στην Βανέσα Μπράιαντ και τις κόρες της, ενώ άλλα θα μπουν σε ειδικές βιτρίνες και θα τοποθετηθούν σε χώρους του γηπέδου και του «L.A. Live Complex».

Ο Λι Ζίντμαν δημοσίευσε φωτογραφίες στο προφίλ του στο twitter από την καθαριότητα και τόνισε πως έχουν συγκεντρωθεί 1.353 μπάλες μπάσκετ.

We began the cleanup at 4am ⁦ @LALIVE ⁩ XBox Plaza and we have now boxed 1353 basketballs dedicated to Kobe and Gianna. Truly amazing the outpouring of love from the City of Angels in honor of the 9 who lost their lives 1/26/20 pic.twitter.com/MUN21LNupH

Cleanup continues and we have filled a full 40 yard roll off trash bin with flowers. These we be made into mulch and spread throughout the landscaping around ⁦@LALIVE⁩ and ⁦@STAPLESCenter⁩ so that the love all of the fans brought to LA Live lives on. pic.twitter.com/kB5XlGSYw5

— Lee Zeidman (@LeeZeidman) February 3, 2020