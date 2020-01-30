Μετά την ένταση και τις... ψιλές που έπεσαν στο Νικς - Γκρίζλις, ο Μάρκους Μόρις έκανε ένα όχι και τόσο κολακευτικό σχόλιο για τον Τζο Κράουντερ.

Συγκεκριμένα, ο παίκτης των Νεοϋορκέζων είπε πως ο αντίπαλός του έχει «πολλές από τις γυναικείες συνήθειες στο παρκέ, όπως το να κάνει φλόπινγκ και να πετάει πίσω το κεφάλι του. Είναι σοφτ, σαν τις γυναίκες».

Αμέσως στο twitter ακολούθησε η κατακραυγή, αφού πολλοί χρήστες ανέφεραν πως τη στιγμή που ο αποθανών Κόμπι Μπράιαντ ήταν προασπιστής του γυναικείου μπάσκετ και πως το trend «#girldad» σαρώνει στη μνήμη του, ο Μόρις κάνει τέτοια ντροπιαστικά σχόλια, και μάλιστα εν έτει 2020.

Ο ίδιος ζήτησε συγγνώμη από το προφίλ του, τονίζοντας πως ό,τι ειπώθηκε, έγινε πάνω στην ένταση της στιγμής και πως έχει μεγάλο σεβασμό για τις γυναίκες.

In a week where the discourse around the NBA has been entirely centered around supporting the women’s game, lifting up girls who play basketball, and being a good #girldad ... Marcus Morris utters this absolute idiocy, that is profoundly sexist and entirely derogatory.

We’re still doing this in 2020? Apparently Marcus Morris doesn’t watch much @WNBA , because there is more soft flopping in the NBA. A LOT more. https://t.co/qRfXqNx2uy

Marcus Morris: YOU PLAY BALL LIKE A GIRL

*Entire NBA spends days talking about Kobe's impact on game for women*

Marcus Morris just said that Jae Crowder is “soft and very WOMAN-LIKE.”

Imagine being this ignorant and sexist in 2020.

He just became my most-hated player in the NBA. Easily.

— Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) January 30, 2020