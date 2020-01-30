ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Μόρις: «Κατακραυγή» στο twitter, αποκάλεσε «γυναικείο» τον τρόπο που παίζει ο Κράουντερ (pics & vid)

Το... έλα να δεις γίνεται στο twitter εξαιτίας του Μάρκους Μόρις, ο οποίος μίλησε υποτιμητικά για τον Τζο Κράουντερ, υπονομεύοντας και τις γυναίκες.

Μετά την ένταση και τις... ψιλές που έπεσαν στο Νικς - Γκρίζλις, ο Μάρκους Μόρις έκανε ένα όχι και τόσο κολακευτικό σχόλιο για τον Τζο Κράουντερ.

Συγκεκριμένα, ο παίκτης των Νεοϋορκέζων είπε πως ο αντίπαλός του έχει «πολλές από τις γυναικείες συνήθειες στο παρκέ, όπως το να κάνει φλόπινγκ και να πετάει πίσω το κεφάλι του. Είναι σοφτ, σαν τις γυναίκες».

Αμέσως στο twitter ακολούθησε η κατακραυγή, αφού πολλοί χρήστες ανέφεραν πως τη στιγμή που ο αποθανών Κόμπι Μπράιαντ ήταν προασπιστής του γυναικείου μπάσκετ και πως το trend «#girldad» σαρώνει στη μνήμη του, ο Μόρις κάνει τέτοια ντροπιαστικά σχόλια, και μάλιστα εν έτει 2020.

Ο ίδιος ζήτησε συγγνώμη από το προφίλ του, τονίζοντας πως ό,τι ειπώθηκε, έγινε πάνω στην ένταση της στιγμής και πως έχει μεγάλο σεβασμό για τις γυναίκες.

