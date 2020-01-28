ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Το Empire State στα χρώματα των Λέικερς για μία μέρα (vid)

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Το Empire State στα χρώματα των Λέικερς για μία μέρα (vid)

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Το Empire State στα χρώματα των Λέικερς για μία μέρα (vid)

Το μεγαλοπρεπές κτίριο της Νέας Υόρκης τιμά τη μνήμη του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ με φωτισμό στα μωβ και χρυσό των Λέικερς. 

Όλος ο πλανήτης θρηνεί την απώλεια του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ.

Το Empire State, το μεγαλοπρεπές κτίριο της Νέας Υόρκης για 24 ώρες είναι φωτισμένο στα χρώματα των Λέικερς.

Με αυτόν τον τρόπο θέλησε να τιμήσει τη μνήμη του Mamba.

