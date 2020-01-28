Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Το Empire State στα χρώματα των Λέικερς για μία μέρα (vid)

Όλος ο πλανήτης θρηνεί την απώλεια του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ.

Το Empire State, το μεγαλοπρεπές κτίριο της Νέας Υόρκης για 24 ώρες είναι φωτισμένο στα χρώματα των Λέικερς.

Με αυτόν τον τρόπο θέλησε να τιμήσει τη μνήμη του Mamba.

WATCH: New York City’s Empire State Building shines in purple and gold tonight to honor the late @Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

“Our hearts go out to all the families, friends, and fans affected by this tragedy. #824Forever.” - @EmpireStateBldg pic.twitter.com/BofoARfJa3

— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 28, 2020