Ζαγκλής για Κόμπι: «Ήσουν ο ήλιος στο μπασκετικό σύμπαν» (pic)

You were a sun in the Basketball universe, shining on and off the court. An ambassador of our values. You loved the 8/24 Lakers jersey as well as the USA 10 jersey. Just 41, you had already started a second career challenging the success of the first one. You are already sorely missed. Condolences to the Bryant family for the passing of Kobe and Gianna. RIP.

A post shared by Andreas Zagklis (@andreaszagklis) on Jan 27, 2020 at 12:13am PST