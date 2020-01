My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend. There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy. May God bless you and your Gianna. Thank you for being there for me and inspiring the entire world. Thank you for showing all of us athletes how to compete and respect sport. Thank you for the greatest legacy you leave behind with us. I’ll never forget your smile spreading positive energy everywhere you went. You and your daughter will live forever in our hearts . RIP amico mio. Ti voglio bene.

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on Jan 26, 2020 at 6:55pm PST