Ο Τρε Γιανγκ έκλαιγε στην αγκαλιά της μητέρας του, όταν έμαθε για τον Κόμπι και την κόρη του (pics & vid)

Ο Τρε Γιανγκ ετοιμαζόταν για το παιχνίδι με τους Ουίζαρντς την ώρα που πληροφορήθηκε τα άσχημα μαντάτα για την συντριβή του ελικοπτέρου του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ.

Ο παίκτης των Χοκς έτρεξε αμέσως στην αγκαλιά της μητέρας του και ξέσπασε σε κλάματα, συγκλονισμένος τόσο από τον θάνατο του «θρύλου» του ΝΒΑ, όσο και της κόρης του, Τζιάνα, της οποίας ήταν αγαπημένος παίκτης.

...This S*** can’t be real... this the first moment I was able to meet Gianna Maria, she’s been to only 3 games this year... 2 of them were mine... She told me I was her favorite player to watch I can’t believe this

Rest Easy Gigi pic.twitter.com/IfDrE9Gjlv

— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020