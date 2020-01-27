ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • SUPER LEAGUE 1
  • EKO BASKET LEAGUE
  • NBA
  • SUPER LEAGUE 2
  • SÜPER LIG
  • FA CUP
  • A1 VOLLEY
  • TENNIS
  • CLUB FRIENDLY
ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE
Ο Τρε Γιανγκ έκλαιγε στην αγκαλιά της μητέρας του, όταν έμαθε για τον Κόμπι και την κόρη του (pics & vid)

Ο Τρε Γιανγκ έκλαιγε στην αγκαλιά της μητέρας του, όταν έμαθε για τον Κόμπι και την κόρη του (pics & vid)

Ο Τρε Γιανγκ έκλαιγε στην αγκαλιά της μητέρας του, όταν έμαθε για τον Κόμπι και την κόρη του (pics & vid)

Ο Τρε Γιανγκ είχε αναπτύξει μια όμορφη σχέση με την κόρη του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ και όταν πληροφορήθηκε το θάνατό τους, λύγισε στην αγκαλιά της μητέρας του.

Ο Τρε Γιανγκ ετοιμαζόταν για το παιχνίδι με τους Ουίζαρντς την ώρα που πληροφορήθηκε τα άσχημα μαντάτα για την συντριβή του ελικοπτέρου του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ.

Ο παίκτης των Χοκς έτρεξε αμέσως στην αγκαλιά της μητέρας του και ξέσπασε σε κλάματα, συγκλονισμένος τόσο από τον θάνατο του «θρύλου» του ΝΒΑ, όσο και της κόρης του, Τζιάνα, της οποίας ήταν αγαπημένος παίκτης.

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Το «τρελό» στατιστικό που τον «ενώνει» με τον Τράε Γιανγκ! (pics)

Μπάσκετ

Γιανγκ και Μπούκερ είχαν 81 πόντους μαζί σουτάροντας 24 σουτ ο καθένας, προς τιμήν του Κόμπι (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Ταυτοποιήθηκε ακόμα ένα θύμα, η προπονήτρια της κόρης του (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Νοβίτσκι για Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: «Γυρνούσα σπίτι για να σε δω και κυριαρχείς στο τέλος» (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Κόμπι: Πλήθος κόσμου τον αποχαιρετά έξω από το «Staples Center» (pics & vids)

Μπάσκετ

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Με το «8» ο Γιανγκ, Χοκς και Ουίζαρντς «παραβάσεις» 8 και 24 δευτερολέπτων (vid)