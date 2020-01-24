NBA All-Star Game: Επέστρεψαν οι μπλε και κόκκινες φανέλες! (pics)

Η «Jordan Brand» αποκάλυψε τις οκτώ εμφανίσεις που θα... παρελάσουν στο All-Star Weekend, παίρνοντας έμπνευση από τις γραμμές των τρένων του Σικάγο.

Οι ομάδες των αρχηγών ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς και Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο θα φορούν μπλε και κόκκινες εμφανίσεις, κάτι που έγινε τελευταία φορά το 2016.

Οι παίκτες του Rising Stars θα φορούν μοβ και πορτοκαλί, στο Celebrity Game πράσινες και ροζ και στο NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game καφέ και κίτρινες.

The @Jumpman23 #NBAAllStar 2020 uniforms take inspiration from the city’s unifying mode of transportation — the transit line.

The 8 lines match the number of uniforms.

With that in mind, Jordan Brand and Nike designers incorporated the color of each track into the uniforms pic.twitter.com/MeJVWu1CC1

— 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 24, 2020