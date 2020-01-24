ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
NBA All-Star Game: Επέστρεψαν οι μπλε και κόκκινες φανέλες! (pics)

Οι ομάδες του ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς και του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο θα φορούν μπλε και κόκκινες εμφανίσεις στον κυρίως αγώνα του NBA All-Star Game 2020.  

Η «Jordan Brand» αποκάλυψε τις οκτώ εμφανίσεις που θα... παρελάσουν στο All-Star Weekend, παίρνοντας έμπνευση από τις γραμμές των τρένων του Σικάγο.

Οι ομάδες των αρχηγών ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς και Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο θα φορούν μπλε και κόκκινες εμφανίσεις, κάτι που έγινε τελευταία φορά το 2016.

Οι παίκτες του Rising Stars θα φορούν μοβ και πορτοκαλί, στο Celebrity Game πράσινες και ροζ και στο NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game καφέ και κίτρινες.

Best of internet