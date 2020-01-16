ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • TURKISH AIRLINES EUROLEAGUE
  • NBA
  • GREECE CUP
  • TENNIS
  • CLUB FRIENDLY

  • ΣΛΑΣΚ ΒΡΟΤΣΛΑΒ -

    vs

    ΜΙΕΝΤΖ ΛΕΓΚΝΙΚΑ -

    ΣΤΑΤΙΣΤΙΚΑ

  • ΛΕΧΙΑ ΓΚΝΤΑΝΣΚ -

    vs

    ΧΟΝΙΣAΝΣΚΑ ΧΟΝΙΤΣΕ -

    ΣΤΑΤΙΣΤΙΚΑ
ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑDallas Mavericks
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE

Ντόντσιτς: Η βραδιά των ρεκόρ! (pics & vid)

Ντόντσιτς: Η βραδιά των ρεκόρ! (pics & vid)

Ντόντσιτς: Η βραδιά των ρεκόρ! (pics & vid)

O Λούκα Ντόντσιτς έγραψε για άλλη μια φορά ιστορία, μπαίνοντας σε μια λίστα που υπήρχε μόνο ο Τζέισον Κιντ

Συνεχίζει να τρελαίνει κόσμο ο Λούκα Ντόντσιτς.

Ο Σλοβένος έγινε ο νεότερος παίκτης στην ιστορία του ΝΒΑ με 20 πόντους, 15 ριμπάουντ και 15 ασίστ σε ένα ματς.

Επιπλέον έγινε ο 2ος παίκτης στην ιστορία των Μάβερικς με τέτοια στατιστική.

Τέλος έφτασε τα 20 triple double. Για να το κάνει αυτό χρειάστηκε 109 ματς. Μόνο ο Όσκαρ Ρόμπερτσον το πέτυχε σε λιγότερα (45).

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Luka Doncic is the youngest player in NBA history with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game.

Additionally, he joins Jason Kidd as the only players in Mavericks history to record 20-15-15 games. pic.twitter.com/ByVasxGgO1

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 16, 2020

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

Αντετοκούνμπο, Γκασόλ, Ντόντσιτς και Πάρκερ αποθέωσαν τον Σπανούλη (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Κερ για Ντόντσιτς: «Μου θυμίζει Χάρντεν και Μπερντ!»

Μπάσκετ

Λάσο: «Ο Ντόντσιτς δεν χρειάζεται τη ψήφο μου»!

Μπάσκετ

«Γιανγκ και Ντόντσιτς δέχθηκαν πρόσκληση για τον διαγωνισμό τριπόντων»

Μπάσκετ

Ο Ντόντσιτς έχει καλύτερα νούμερα από τον ΛεΜπρόν στην ίδια ηλικία! (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Μάβερικς: Με απίθανο Ντόντσιτς μπαίνουν... σφήνα στη Δύση! (pics & vids)

Best of internet