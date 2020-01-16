Ντόντσιτς: Η βραδιά των ρεκόρ! (pics & vid)

Συνεχίζει να τρελαίνει κόσμο ο Λούκα Ντόντσιτς.

Ο Σλοβένος έγινε ο νεότερος παίκτης στην ιστορία του ΝΒΑ με 20 πόντους, 15 ριμπάουντ και 15 ασίστ σε ένα ματς.

Επιπλέον έγινε ο 2ος παίκτης στην ιστορία των Μάβερικς με τέτοια στατιστική.

Τέλος έφτασε τα 20 triple double. Για να το κάνει αυτό χρειάστηκε 109 ματς. Μόνο ο Όσκαρ Ρόμπερτσον το πέτυχε σε λιγότερα (45).

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Luka Doncic is the youngest player in NBA history with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game.

Additionally, he joins Jason Kidd as the only players in Mavericks history to record 20-15-15 games. pic.twitter.com/ByVasxGgO1

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 16, 2020