Ντόντσιτς: Η βραδιά των ρεκόρ! (pics & vid)

Συνεχίζει να τρελαίνει κόσμο ο Λούκα Ντόντσιτς.
Ο Σλοβένος έγινε ο νεότερος παίκτης στην ιστορία του ΝΒΑ με 20 πόντους, 15 ριμπάουντ και 15 ασίστ σε ένα ματς.
Επιπλέον έγινε ο 2ος παίκτης στην ιστορία των Μάβερικς με τέτοια στατιστική.
Τέλος έφτασε τα 20 triple double. Για να το κάνει αυτό χρειάστηκε 109 ματς. Μόνο ο Όσκαρ Ρόμπερτσον το πέτυχε σε λιγότερα (45).
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 16, 2020
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 16, 2020