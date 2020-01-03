Ομπάμα για Στερν: «Δημιούργησε γενιές φιλάθλων που ήθελαν να γίνουν... Τζόρνταν» (pic)

Ο πρώην πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ έγραψε στο twitter για τον Ντέιβιντ Στερν: «Έκανε το ΝΒΑ παγκόσμιο, δημιουργώντας νέες γενιές φιλάθλων που ήθελαν να γίνουν σαν τον Μάικ (σ.σ.Τζόρνταν) ή κάποιον άλλον από τους αγαπημένους παίκτες, σε γήπεδα και δρόμους σε όλο τον πλανήτη».

Δείτε την ανάρτηση του

With David Stern’s passing, I’m reflecting on everything he did to take the NBA global, creating entire new generations of fans pretending to be like Mike or any of their favorite players on driveways and playgrounds around the world. pic.twitter.com/8QMCazx2Fs

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 2, 2020