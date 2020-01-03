ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
ΝΒΑ
Ομπάμα για Στερν: «Δημιούργησε γενιές φιλάθλων που ήθελαν να γίνουν... Τζόρνταν» (pic)

Ο Μπαράκ Ομπάμα υποκλίθηκε στον Ντέβιντ Στερν που έφυγε από τη ζωή και ανέφερε πως εξαιτίας τουτα παιδιά ήθελαν να γίνουν σαν τον Τζόρνταν.    

Ο πρώην πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ έγραψε στο twitter για τον Ντέιβιντ Στερν: «Έκανε το ΝΒΑ παγκόσμιο, δημιουργώντας νέες γενιές φιλάθλων που ήθελαν να γίνουν σαν τον Μάικ (σ.σ.Τζόρνταν) ή κάποιον άλλον από τους αγαπημένους παίκτες, σε γήπεδα και δρόμους σε όλο τον πλανήτη». 

