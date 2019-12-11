ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Χιτ: Για 2η φορά τρεις παίκτες με 30+ πόντους! (pic)

Χιτ: Για 2η φορά τρεις παίκτες με 30+ πόντους! (pic)

Χιτ: Για 2η φορά τρεις παίκτες με 30+ πόντους! (pic)

Οι Χιτ υπέταξαν στην παράταση τους Χοκς και αυτή ήταν η 3η φορά στην ιστορία τους, όπου 3 παίκτες είχαν 30+ πόντους.

Δεν χάνουν φέτος στο Μαϊάμι οι Χιτ.

Η ομάδα του Σποέλστρα υπέταξε τους Χοκς σε μι ξεχωριστή βραδιά.

Αυτή είναι η 2η φορά στην ιστορία των Χιτ, όπου 3 παίκτες τους (Ναν, Ρόμπινσον και Αντεμπάγιο) πετυχαίνουν 30+ πόντους.

Η άλλη ήρθε στις 27 Μάρτη του 2011 (ΛεΜπρόν, Ουέιντ και Μπος) κόντρα στους Ρόκετς.

