Χιτ: Για 2η φορά τρεις παίκτες με 30+ πόντους! (pic)

Δεν χάνουν φέτος στο Μαϊάμι οι Χιτ.

Η ομάδα του Σποέλστρα υπέταξε τους Χοκς σε μι ξεχωριστή βραδιά.

Αυτή είναι η 2η φορά στην ιστορία των Χιτ, όπου 3 παίκτες τους (Ναν, Ρόμπινσον και Αντεμπάγιο) πετυχαίνουν 30+ πόντους.

Η άλλη ήρθε στις 27 Μάρτη του 2011 (ΛεΜπρόν, Ουέιντ και Μπος) κόντρα στους Ρόκετς.

This is the 2nd time in Heat history that 3 players (Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo, and Kendrick Nunn) scored at least 30 points in the same game.

The only other instance was March 27, 2011 against the Rockets by... LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. pic.twitter.com/ULFIFEQ6fX

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 11, 2019