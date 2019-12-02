ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE

«Δείξαμε ότι μπορούμε να αντιμετωπίσουμε τις ΤΟΡ ομάδες του ΝΒΑ»

Οι Ντάλας Μάβερικς διανύουν εξαιρετική σεζόν με αποκορύφωμα την «απόδραση» από την έδρα τους Λέικερς και οι Ντόντσιτς-Πορζίνγκις θεωρούν ότι η ομάδα μπορεί να κάνει το βήμα παραπάνω. 

Μετά το τέλος του αγώνα στο Λος Άντζελες, ο Λούκα Ντόντιστς είπε ότι «ήταν  μια εξαιρετική νίκη. Σημαίνει πολλά για εμάς γιατί δείχνουμε ότι μπορούμε να παίξουμε απέναντι στις μεγάλες ομάδες. Απλά πρέπει να συνεχίσουμε με τον ίδιο τρόπο». 

Από τη πλευρά του, ο Κρίσταπς Πορζίνγκις, είπε: «Απλά φάνηκε ότι μπορούμε να νικήσουμε αυτές τις υψηλού επιπέδου ομάδες. Πάμε στο επόμενο».

