«Δείξαμε ότι μπορούμε να αντιμετωπίσουμε τις ΤΟΡ ομάδες του ΝΒΑ»

Μετά το τέλος του αγώνα στο Λος Άντζελες, ο Λούκα Ντόντιστς είπε ότι «ήταν μια εξαιρετική νίκη. Σημαίνει πολλά για εμάς γιατί δείχνουμε ότι μπορούμε να παίξουμε απέναντι στις μεγάλες ομάδες. Απλά πρέπει να συνεχίσουμε με τον ίδιο τρόπο».

Από τη πλευρά του, ο Κρίσταπς Πορζίνγκις, είπε: «Απλά φάνηκε ότι μπορούμε να νικήσουμε αυτές τις υψηλού επιπέδου ομάδες. Πάμε στο επόμενο».

Luka Doncic on win over #Lakers: "It was a great win. It means a lot to us because it shows that we can play against these big teams too. We just want to keep it rolling like that." #Mavs

— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 2, 2019