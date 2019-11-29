ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Οι ΝΒΑers μοίρασαν φαγητό και δώρα σε όσους είχαν ανάγκη (pics & vids)

Στο πνεύμα του «Thanksgiving» οι παίκτες της κορυφαίας λίγκας προσέφεραν σε συνανθρώπους τους, που είχαν ανάγκη.

Ολυμπιακός - ΠΑΟΚ με αμέτρητες αγορές στη Vistabet.gr.

Μοίρασαν φαγητό σε άπορες οικογένειες, έπαιξαν με μικρά παιδιά, μοίρασαν χαμόγελα και πολλά δώρα!

Την Ημέρα των Ευχαριστιών και στο πλαίσιο του «ΝΒΑ Cares», αρκετοί παίκτες του κορυφαίου πρωταθλήματος προσέφεραν λίγη αγάπη και ζεστασιά στους συνανθρώπους τους.

Κάπως έτσι, η ημέρα όλων έγινε λίγο πιο όμορφη!

