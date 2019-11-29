Οι ΝΒΑers μοίρασαν φαγητό και δώρα σε όσους είχαν ανάγκη (pics & vids)

Ολυμπιακός - ΠΑΟΚ με αμέτρητες αγορές στη Vistabet.gr.

Μοίρασαν φαγητό σε άπορες οικογένειες, έπαιξαν με μικρά παιδιά, μοίρασαν χαμόγελα και πολλά δώρα!

Την Ημέρα των Ευχαριστιών και στο πλαίσιο του «ΝΒΑ Cares», αρκετοί παίκτες του κορυφαίου πρωταθλήματος προσέφεραν λίγη αγάπη και ζεστασιά στους συνανθρώπους τους.

Κάπως έτσι, η ημέρα όλων έγινε λίγο πιο όμορφη!

@JHarden13 & his family hosted 280 people during his 8th annual Thanksgiving event! #NBACares pic.twitter.com/8k59Bdzb2T — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2019

"It was a blessing to come out here and make people's day."@George_Hill3 surprises shoppers at @PicknSaveStores as he bags their groceries and buys Thanksgiving dinners!!#NBACares pic.twitter.com/b6eLFQLrrd — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 28, 2019

This Thanksgiving, @kylekuzma gave back by packing holiday meals for senior citizens with the Meals on Wheels program in LA. Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/4NZIkY9udl — Lakers Community (@LakersCommunity) November 28, 2019

Hope your Thanksgiving was great! pic.twitter.com/gNIJatmHA5 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 29, 2019

Honored to be able to serve our community this morning! Happy Thanksgiving, Magic fans! pic.twitter.com/t2X05gPuWy — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 28, 2019

Thankful for this community pic.twitter.com/VFAX7cgI3D — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 28, 2019

.@GRIII is serving as an example of how small acts of kindness can have a profound impact. » https://t.co/llwFncye4S pic.twitter.com/48FO6Pxovb — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 28, 2019

Putting the in Thanksgiving. As part of the Cavs annual Season of Giving, earlier this week, we took time to help local families have a happier Thanksgiving : https://t.co/MstYFeRz41

: https://t.co/rqVunKrGZD pic.twitter.com/7oxwagx7UP — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 28, 2019

Admiral Schofield helped deliver a Thanksgiving Day Assist earlier today for the D.C. community! #WizCares | @admiralelite15 pic.twitter.com/Se0Pjwne9M — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 28, 2019