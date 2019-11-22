ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE

Ο Ράσελ είναι το κεντρικό πρόσωπο της καμπάνιας του Ουέιντ! (pics & vid)

Ο Ντουέιν Ουέιντ έχει τη δική του σειρά παπουτσιών κι επέλεξε τον Ντ'Άντζελο Ράσελ για να την προμοτάρει!

Ο Ντουέιν Ουέιντ μπορεί να αποσύρθηκε από το ΝΒΑ, αλλά θα μείνει σε αυτό, μέσω του... Ντ' Άντζελο Ράσελ.

Η εταιρεία υπόδησης «Way of Wade» (που συνεργάζεται με την κινεζική εταιρεία Li-Ning) ανακοίνωσε πως νέο πρόσωπο της είναι ο γκαρντ των Ουόριορς, με τον πρώην πια παίκτη να αναφέρει:

«Έχω μεγάλο σεβασμό για τον Ράσελ και τον τρόπο που παίζει. Είμαι ενθουσιασμένος για αυτή τη συνεργασία και δεν θα ήθελα άλλον να ηγηθεί και να είναι το πρόσωπο αυτού του brand».

Ο Ράσελ, που έχει τιμήσει τη σειρά του Ουέιντ από την αρχή της σεζόν, δήλωσε: «Μεγάλωσα θαυμάζοντας τον Ουέιντ. Τώρα, έχω άλλη μια ευλογία σε αυτό το ταξίδι κι ανακοινώνω με περηφάνια πως θα είμαι μέλος της οικογένειας "Way of Wade».

