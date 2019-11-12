ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Κινγκς: Εκτός δράσης για 3-4 εβδομάδες ο Φοξ (pic)

Ο Ντε Άαρον Φοξ θα μείνει off για τις επόμενες 3-4 εβδομάδες, δημιουργώντας πρόβλημα στην περιφέρεια των Κινγκς.

Σημαντική απουσία για τους Κινγκς.

Ο Ντε Άαρον Φοξ θα χάσει τις επόμενες 3-4 εβδομάδες, καθώς υπέστη διάστρεμμα στον αριστερό αστράγαλο.

Φέτος ο γρηγορότερος σύμφωνα με πολλούς παίκτης της λίγκας, έχει 18.2 πόντους και 7 ασίστ.

Best of internet