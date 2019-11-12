Κινγκς: Εκτός δράσης για 3-4 εβδομάδες ο Φοξ (pic)

Σημαντική απουσία για τους Κινγκς.

Ο Ντε Άαρον Φοξ θα χάσει τις επόμενες 3-4 εβδομάδες, καθώς υπέστη διάστρεμμα στον αριστερό αστράγαλο.

Φέτος ο γρηγορότερος σύμφωνα με πολλούς παίκτης της λίγκας, έχει 18.2 πόντους και 7 ασίστ.

#NEBHInjuryReport Gordon Hayward underwent successful surgery today to repair a fourth metacarpal fracture in his left hand. The injury occurred during Saturday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.⁰

He is expected to return to play in approximately 6 weeks.

