Καλύτερος παίκτης της εβδομάδας στη Δύση ο Καρλ-Άντονι Τάουνς.

Ο παίκτης των Τίμπεργουλβς βοήθησε την ομάδα του να κάνει ένα 3-0, με 32.0 πόντους, 13.3 ριμπάουντ, 5.0 ασίστ και 3.0 κλεψίματα.

Στην Ανατολή τον τίτλο αυτόν πήρε ο Τράε Γιανγκς, ο οποίος με 38.5 πόντους, 7.0 ριμπάουντ, 9.0 ασίστ και 1.5 κλεψίματα βοήθησε τους Χοκς να κάνουν ρεκόρ 2-0.

