Οι καινούργιες φανέλες των Ουόριορς έχουν... άρωμα Σαν Φρανσίσκο! (pics & vid)

Οι φιναλίστ του περσινού Πρωταθλήματος παρουσίασαν την νέα τους φανέλα, με ένα ξεχωριστό βίντεο. Οι Ουόριορς μετακομίζουν, αφήνουν πίσω τους όσα πέρασαν στον Όκλαντ και πλέον θα αγωνίζονται στο Σαν Φρανσίσκο, με το μέρος να έχει ξεχωριστή θέση και στην νέα φανέλα.

》The Bay – Statement Edition《 The Statement Edition uniform features the team’s new The Bay logo, portraying a landscape of seaside cliffs overlooking water accompanied by an overhead fog, a scene reminiscent of the Golden Gate prior to construction of the Golden Gate Bridge. pic.twitter.com/WvtbaTVgYP — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 17, 2019

》San Francisco – Classic Edition《 A throwback to the Warriors’ original Bay Area jersey worn upon the team’s arrival to SF from Philadelphia in 1962, the San Francisco Classic Edition jersey features the city’s namesake across the chest. pic.twitter.com/e1fns1bnEl — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 17, 2019