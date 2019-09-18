ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Οι καινούργιες φανέλες των Ουόριορς έχουν... άρωμα Σαν Φρανσίσκο! (pics & vid)

Οι Ουόριορς παρουσίασαν με έναν ξεχωριστό τρόπο την νέα τους φανέλα, που από την φετινή σεζόν θα έχει... άρωμα από Σαν Φρανσίσκο.

Οι φιναλίστ του περσινού Πρωταθλήματος παρουσίασαν την νέα τους φανέλα, με ένα ξεχωριστό βίντεο. Οι Ουόριορς μετακομίζουν, αφήνουν πίσω τους όσα πέρασαν στον Όκλαντ και πλέον θα αγωνίζονται στο Σαν Φρανσίσκο, με το μέρος να έχει ξεχωριστή θέση και στην νέα φανέλα.

