Κόμπι για τα κορίτσια της ομάδας του: «Κλάψτε γι' αυτό ή αλλάξτε το» (pic)

2 years ago, my little Mambas lost a game by 20, 25 and 40. I asked what they planned on doing with the 4th place trophy they had just “won” and they all said “throw it away”. I told them instead to put it somewhere in their room where it would be the first thing they see when they wake up to remind themselves what they will never “win” again. We will win some and lose some but we will continue to do THE WORK. Cry about it or be about it was my message. They chose to be about it #mambamentality

A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Sep 9, 2019 at 9:41pm PDT