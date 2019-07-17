Ο πρώην παίκτης του Παναθηναϊκού ΟΠΑΠ μάζεψε άπαντες στην αυλή του σπιτιού του, πήρε το μικρόφωνο και είπε «Χαίρομαι που είστε όλοι εδώ, το εκτιμώ... Και κάτι ακόμα...».
Εκεί, γονάτισε μπροστά στην αγαπημένη του, με την οποία έχει δύο παιδάκια, και της είπε, βγάζοντας φυσικά το εντυπωσιακό μονόπετρο από την τσέπη του, «Θα με παντρευτείς;», με την ίδια να μένει άφωνη!
Soooo..... yesterday I didn’t bother with my hair or makeup (& if you know me, the hair and makeup is ALWAYS on point) .. I took off my heels maybe 20 minutes before this & then the greatest moment aside from motherhood (of course) happened. The love of my life asked me for forever! Yesterday was (well I thought) just a welcome back home party as we have been recently living in Greece for 5 months. @seankilpatrick a millions times baby, yes yes yes!!! I am marrying my best friend, my soul, MY EVERYTHING!! Issa fiancé... Issa soon wife!!! . I am the happiest woman walking, dancing on this earth. To everyone who celebrated this moment with us, I love you from the bottom of my heart. ITS TIME TO PLAN THE WEDDING #Kilpatricks2020 ... DAMN THAT SOUNDS GREAT #proposal #fiance #wedding #itsacelebration #loveislove #love #family #unity #happy #issawife