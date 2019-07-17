ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑΠαναθηναϊκός

Κιλπάτρικ: Έκανε πρόταση γάμου στην σύντροφό του! (vid)

Κιλπάτρικ: Έκανε πρόταση γάμου στην σύντροφό του! (vid)

Κιλπάτρικ: Έκανε πρόταση γάμου στην σύντροφό του! (vid)

Ο Σον Κιλπάτρικ εξέπληξε την αγαπημένη του και της έκανε πρόταση γάμου εκεί που δεν το περίμενε!

Ο πρώην παίκτης του Παναθηναϊκού ΟΠΑΠ μάζεψε άπαντες στην αυλή του σπιτιού του, πήρε το μικρόφωνο και είπε «Χαίρομαι που είστε όλοι εδώ, το εκτιμώ... Και κάτι ακόμα...».

Εκεί, γονάτισε μπροστά στην αγαπημένη του, με την οποία έχει δύο παιδάκια, και της είπε, βγάζοντας φυσικά το εντυπωσιακό μονόπετρο από την τσέπη του, «Θα με παντρευτείς;», με την ίδια να μένει άφωνη!

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Soooo..... yesterday I didn’t bother with my hair or makeup (& if you know me, the hair and makeup is ALWAYS on point) .. I took off my heels maybe 20 minutes before this & then the greatest moment aside from motherhood (of course) happened. The love of my life asked me for forever! Yesterday was (well I thought) just a welcome back home party as we have been recently living in Greece for 5 months. @seankilpatrick a millions times baby, yes yes yes!!! I am marrying my best friend, my soul, MY EVERYTHING!! Issa fiancé... Issa soon wife!!! . I am the happiest woman walking, dancing on this earth. To everyone who celebrated this moment with us, I love you from the bottom of my heart. ITS TIME TO PLAN THE WEDDING #Kilpatricks2020 ... DAMN THAT SOUNDS GREAT #proposal #fiance #wedding #itsacelebration #loveislove #love #family #unity #happy #issawife

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Nikki Naya (@_nikkinaya) στις

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

Αντετοκούνμπο: Ανυπομονεί ο Θανάσης για τους Μπακς! (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Αντετοκούνμπο: Και τυπικά συμπαίκτης του Γιάννη στους Μπακς ο Θανάσης (vid & pic)

Μπάσκετ

Και με τη... βούλα στους Ρόκετς ο Ουέστμπρουκ (pic)

Μπάσκετ

H AEK θυμήθηκε το πρώτο κύπελλο με τον Ηρακλή! (pic & vid)

Μπάσκετ

Νέες συζητήσεις Γουλιέλμου - Μποχωρίδη «έπεσαν» στο κενό

Μπάσκετ

Αρβανίτης: «Είμαστε πάντα έτοιμοι να βοηθήσουμε τον Άρη»

Best of internet